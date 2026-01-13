DCVC, Nvidia Back Proxima’s US$80 Million Bet on AI Drug Discovery

The financing will support AI-powered drug discovery programs aiming to tackle diseases considered “undruggable”.

AI-driven biotech startup Proxima has raised US$80 million in seed funding to accelerate the development of drugs that modulate protein-to-protein interactions.

The financing round was led by Data Collective Venture Capital, with participation from NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) venture arm NVentures, Roivant Sciences, Braidwell, and a group of strategic and institutional investors.

Alongside the funding, the company announced it has rebranded from VantAI to Proxima to reflect its focus on proximity-based therapeutics.

These medicines aim to modulate interactions between proteins rather than simply switching a single protein on or off, an approach that researchers believe could open the door to treating diseases that have historically been difficult to address with conventional drugs.

Proximity-based drugs include modalities such as molecular glues and PROTACs, which have gained attention in recent years for their potential to target so-called “undruggable” proteins.

Despite their promise, progress in the field has been slowed by limited structural data and challenges in designing compounds that reliably influence protein–protein interactions.

“Proximity-based medicines represent one of the most powerful new ways to treat disease, but progress has been constrained by a lack of structural data and accurate design tools,” Proxima’s co-founder and chief executive officer Zachary Carpenter said in the company’s press release.

Protein–protein interactions govern nearly all biological processes, yet only a small fraction of these interactions have been structurally characterized.

Through its NeoLink data-generation technology, Proxima is aiming to create a data foundation that would support rational drug design across a wide range of proximity-based therapeutic approaches.

This data is then paired with Proxima’s Neo series of AI models, which the company says enables end-to-end discovery and development of proximity-modulating small molecules to improve safety profiles and shorten development timelines.

The company has already established partnerships with major pharmaceutical players, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Blueprint Medicines, which was acquired by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last year.

Proxima said multiple co-developed programs with partners are advancing toward the clinic, with the first expected to enter clinical trials in 2026.

