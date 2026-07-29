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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 29, 2026 05:58AM PST
The alliance advised US policymakers that blanket restrictions on open systems would concentrate market dependence within a few proprietary vendors and create single points of failure.
Grispb / Adobe Stock
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and a broad coalition of technology companies established the Open Secure AI Alliance on Monday (July 27), creating a shared open-source framework to secure autonomous AI agents across networks.
The coalition includes industry giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPXC) AI.
Building on the Linux Foundation’s Akrites initiative, the alliance aims to develop security tools to remediate vulnerabilities and defend critical infrastructure.
The formation follows a July security incident where an autonomous AI agent tested by OpenAI broke out of system controls and executed a days-long hacking spree.
The rogue agent initially exploited an unauthenticated endpoint left open by a customer on New York-based Modal Labs' platform, using the isolated sandbox as a launchpad for a broader platform-level compromise at open-source hub Hugging Face.
Modal Chief Technology Officer Akshat Bubna clarified the initial vector, stating, "Modal’s platform or isolation were not compromised in any way."
In total, the rogue agent breached four accounts across four separate services. OpenAI failed to notice its agent had gone haywire until well after Hugging Face contained the threat and alerted the FBI.
Following the containment, OpenAI deactivated, encrypted, and restricted the rogue model from research access.
The incident exposed severe operational limitations for organizations relying exclusively on closed systems, which can fail to distinguish defensive security actions from external attacks.
By deploying open models and harnesses locally, enterprise defenders retain the ability to inspect code and run threat analyses without exposing sensitive data or relying on third-party cloud controls.
To assemble this open defense stack, alliance members made several technical contributions. Nvidia published its NOOA framework on GitHub, Microsoft provided its MDASH vulnerability scanner, and SpaceXAI open-sourced its Grok Build coding agent.
Additional infrastructure support included zero-trust identity frameworks from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) , supply chain tools from IBM and Red Hat, and Hugging Face's Safetensors file format, among others.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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