Miivo AI provides investors with exposure to a high-growth AI SaaS platform focused on the underserved SME market. By combining real-time intelligence, automation, and a scalable recurring revenue model, the company is positioned to benefit from accelerating global adoption of AI-driven business solutions.

Miivo AI (TSXV: MIVO ,OTCQB:MIVOF,FSE:L7S0) is pioneering the future of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) by building the AI operating system for business success. Driven by a focus on improving the success rate of this critical market segment, Miivo delivers real-time financial and operational intelligence. Its platform aggregates fragmented business data into a centralized system, empowering business owners to gain clear visibility into performance and make faster, more informed decisions.

The company addresses a critical gap in the market. While large enterprises benefit from advanced analytics and advisory services, SMEs—despite representing the majority of global businesses—remain underserved due to cost, complexity, and fragmented tools. Miivo bridges this gap by acting as an AI-powered advisor, delivering continuous insights and recommendations at a fraction of traditional consulting costs. A key differentiator is Miivo’s ability to turn insight into action. The platform not only identifies risks and opportunities but also enables execution through automation, AI agents, and customizable workflows. This approach helps business owners save time, improve efficiency, and respond proactively to operational and financial challenges—ultimately driving better outcomes.

Supported by strong macro trends, including rapid AI adoption and the expansion of the global SaaS market, Miivo's positioning for scale is further strengthened by strategic corporate development. In June 2026, the company c ompleted its acquisition of Tandem Partners , a specialist advisory and operational management firm instrumental in the development of Miivo's flagship AI CFO solution. This acquisition is intended to consolidate operational leadership, enhance internal capacity, create operational synergies and expand Miivo AI’s geographical footprint, accelerating the company’s compelling growth opportunity as businesses increasingly seek intelligent, automated solutions.

Trading of Miivo AI’s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange commenced in May 2026 under the symbol L7S0. This was followed by its official name change from Miivo Holdings to Miivo AI in June 2026. Key metrics showed positive momentum from the first quarter to the third quarter, with users growing from 2,500 to 3,900. It also saw a bump in daily sign-ups, which started at 5 to 10 users and is now at 15 to 20. These led to an increased monthly subscription price of C$1,299 from the base C$399.

A low-cost, fully automated AI Customer Insights Tool has also been launched to monitor customer sentiment and manage the company and its platform’s digital performance. Besides AI-generated replies, the customer tool analyzes review trends and sentiment patterns to deliver data-driven recommendations.

In a YouTube video published in September 2026, CFO Rabih Brair said that the Miivo Platform now has 4,000 users. He summarized the company’s three products: Miivo Business Intelligence for real-time financial and operational dashboards, Miivo AI Leader Finder for B2B prospects and enriched contact data, and Miivo AI Customer Insights Tool for actionable recommendations to address online reviews. Briar underlined that all these aim toward “giving small and medium-sized businesses enterprise-level AI efficiencies.”

The company’s management team combines expertise in SME operations, finance, technology, venture building, and capital markets. Their complementary experience supports disciplined execution, scalable growth, and the ability to navigate both operational and public market demands, strengthening Miivo’s long-term value creation potential.