Investor Insight
Miivo AI provides investors with exposure to a high-growth AI SaaS platform focused on the underserved SME market. By combining real-time intelligence, automation, and a scalable recurring revenue model, the company is positioned to benefit from accelerating global adoption of AI-driven business solutions.
Overview
Miivo AI (TSXV:MIVO,OTCQB:MIVOF,FSE:L7S0) is pioneering the future of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) by building the AI operating system for business success. Driven by a focus on improving the success rate of this critical market segment, Miivo delivers real-time financial and operational intelligence. Its platform aggregates fragmented business data into a centralized system, empowering business owners to gain clear visibility into performance and make faster, more informed decisions.
The company addresses a critical gap in the market. While large enterprises benefit from advanced analytics and advisory services, SMEs—despite representing the majority of global businesses—remain underserved due to cost, complexity, and fragmented tools. Miivo bridges this gap by acting as an AI-powered advisor, delivering continuous insights and recommendations at a fraction of traditional consulting costs. A key differentiator is Miivo’s ability to turn insight into action. The platform not only identifies risks and opportunities but also enables execution through automation, AI agents, and customizable workflows. This approach helps business owners save time, improve efficiency, and respond proactively to operational and financial challenges—ultimately driving better outcomes.
Supported by strong macro trends, including rapid AI adoption and the expansion of the global SaaS market, Miivo's positioning for scale is further strengthened by strategic corporate development. In June 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Tandem Partners, a specialist advisory and operational management firm instrumental in the development of Miivo's flagship AI CFO solution. This acquisition is intended to consolidate operational leadership, enhance internal capacity, create operational synergies and expand Miivo AI’s geographical footprint, accelerating the company’s compelling growth opportunity as businesses increasingly seek intelligent, automated solutions.
Trading of Miivo AI’s shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange commenced in May 2026 under the symbol L7S0. This was followed by its official name change from Miivo Holdings to Miivo AI in June 2026. Key metrics showed positive momentum from the first quarter to the third quarter, with users growing from 2,500 to 3,900. It also saw a bump in daily sign-ups, which started at 5 to 10 users and is now at 15 to 20. These led to an increased monthly subscription price of C$1,299 from the base C$399.
A low-cost, fully automated AI Customer Insights Tool has also been launched to monitor customer sentiment and manage the company and its platform’s digital performance. Besides AI-generated replies, the customer tool analyzes review trends and sentiment patterns to deliver data-driven recommendations.
In a YouTube video published in September 2026, CFO Rabih Brair said that the Miivo Platform now has 4,000 users. He summarized the company’s three products: Miivo Business Intelligence for real-time financial and operational dashboards, Miivo AI Leader Finder for B2B prospects and enriched contact data, and Miivo AI Customer Insights Tool for actionable recommendations to address online reviews. Briar underlined that all these aim toward “giving small and medium-sized businesses enterprise-level AI efficiencies.”
The company’s management team combines expertise in SME operations, finance, technology, venture building, and capital markets. Their complementary experience supports disciplined execution, scalable growth, and the ability to navigate both operational and public market demands, strengthening Miivo’s long-term value creation potential.
Company Highlights
- AI-Powered Intelligence for SMEs: Delivers real-time financial, operational, and customer insights through a unified, data-driven platform.
- Targeting a Large, Underserved Market: SMEs represent the backbone of the global economy yet lack access to affordable, advanced analytics and advisory tools.
- Scalable SaaS + Services Model: Dual offering of self-service SaaS and managed services supports recurring revenue, strong retention, and high lifetime value.
- Single Source of Truth Across Systems: Integrates ERP, CRM, POS, accounting, and customer data into one actionable dashboard.
- Execution-Driven Platform: Moves beyond insights by enabling automation, AI agents, and workflow execution to drive measurable business outcomes.
- Enterprise-Grade Data Security: SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, enabling secure integrations with leading platforms and enterprise-level standards.
- Defined Growth Strategy: Focused North American expansion supported by recent financing, growing adoption, and scalable distribution channels.
Key Product
Miivo Platform
The Miivo platform is designed as an AI-powered operating system for SMEs, consolidating data from multiple sources—including accounting software, CRM systems, POS platforms, and customer feedback channels—into a single, intuitive dashboard.
By delivering real-time insights across financial performance, operations, and customer sentiment, the platform enables business owners to quickly identify issues, uncover opportunities, and track key performance indicators. This comprehensive visibility replaces fragmented tools with a unified “single source of truth.”
Miivo’s core strength lies in its execution-driven capabilities. Through AI-powered automation and customizable workflows, the platform not only highlights areas for improvement but also enables businesses to act—whether adjusting pricing, optimizing inventory, improving customer engagement, or streamlining operations. This creates tangible, measurable value for users.
The platform operates under two complementary models. The self-service offering provides scalable, low-friction access to AI tools with strong margins, while the managed service model delivers deeper integrations, customized solutions, and hands-on support. Together, these offerings create a powerful combination of accessibility, scalability, and long-term customer retention.
Management Team
Alexander Damouni – Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Damouni is a turnaround and growth-focused executive with extensive experience building and restructuring SMEs. He has led businesses through profitability transformations and brings a strong execution-driven approach to Miivo’s strategy. His leadership is central to delivering practical, results-oriented AI solutions.
Rabih Brair – Chief Financial Officer
Rabih Brair is a CPA and seasoned finance executive with deep expertise in SME advisory and turnaround environments. He previously served as CFO at Mars (UAE) and has supported numerous companies in improving financial performance. At Miivo, he oversees financial strategy, capital allocation, and operational efficiency.
Prasanth Parameswaran – Chief Technology Officer
Prasanth Parameswaran is an AI expert and technology leader with a proven track record of scaling high-growth platforms. As former CTO of a company that grew to $45 million in revenue, he brings strong technical and product leadership. He leads Miivo’s platform development and AI innovation.
Sohrab Jahanbani – Director
Sohrab Jahanbani is a venture capital partner and serial entrepreneur with experience founding and scaling multiple businesses. He mentors over 60 VC-backed SMEs, providing insight into growth strategy and capital deployment. His expertise supports Miivo’s long-term expansion.
Greg Kuenzel – Director
Greg Kuenzel is a public company executive with expertise in finance, governance, and capital markets. He currently serves as CFO and Director at Empire Metals. His experience strengthens Miivo’s corporate strategy and public market positioning.
Brady Rak – Director
Brady Rak is Vice President of Business Development at Skyharbour Resources with extensive experience in capital markets and partnerships. He supports Miivo’s growth strategy and investor engagement. His network enhances business development opportunities.