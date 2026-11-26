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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 26, 2026 09:46AM PST
Nvidia has yet to provide a statement on the matter.
Fejsal / Adobe Stock
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has suspended some sales of its most advanced AI chips to data center operators in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, after Washington moved to stop Chinese companies from renting US computing power abroad.
Orders in the four countries are on hold, the Financial Times first reported on Thursday (November 26), citing three people familiar with the matter.
One source said the halt is a stopgap until the Trump administration clarifies how companies can obtain licenses. US-owned operators appear to be exempt, but the freeze also covers server makers that package Nvidia chips, the person said.
The Commerce Department released an interim final rule on November 16 requiring licenses to ship advanced AI chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, which it says carry a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.
The rule also requires a license to supply chips to any data center worldwide that provides more than 12 million units of total processing performance, roughly the capacity of 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips, to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other US arms-embargoed countries.
Operators already serving such customers have 90 days to apply, and public comments close on January 18, 2027.
Much of the region's data center growth has come from so-called neoclouds that rent computing power to clients which US export controls bar from buying the chips directly. Malaysia, which has drawn billions of dollars in data center investment, could be hit hardest, the New York Times said.
The halt adds to turmoil at Nvidia. Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed whom US intelligence officials believe was in contact with a Chinese Ministry of State Security officer.
Beijing has denied spying, and Megaspeed itself has said it is a compliant company.
The board reinstated Huang on Monday (November 23) after President Donald Trump intervened. It said senior US officials had told it he posed "no national security risk." Nvidia shares jumped 31 percent after the announcement..
A BBC Verify review found Trump's investment portfolios traded Nvidia shares at least 44 times between January and September. The White House has since said the portfolio is managed independently and that neither Trump nor his family can direct its investments.
The new rule is perceived to be Washington's latest attempt to close gaps in chip controls first imposed on China in October 2022.
An October 2023 update captured China-specific Nvidia chips such as the A800 and H800 and targeted circumvention through third countries. In May 2025, the Trump administration scrapped the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, which also targeted cloud access, before it took effect.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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