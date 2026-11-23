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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 23, 2026 10:07AM PST
Nvidia shares regained lost ground, climbing 34 percent on the announcement of CEO Jensen Huang's return.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares surged on Monday (November 23) after the chipmaker's board reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, 11 days after he stepped down amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman US officials have linked to Chinese intelligence.
The rally recovered much, but not all, of the stock's scandal losses. Shares had fallen nearly 33 percent from the time Huang admitted to an extramarital affair on November 8.
Nvidia's board voted unanimously to bring Huang back after "a series of discussions and meetings" with him, saying it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead. It said it took input from senior levels of the US government and is confident his return "poses no national security risk."
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Board Chair Harvey Jones said in the announcement.
"I can't wait to get back to work," Huang said.
Senior government officials told the board late last week that no national security laws had been broken, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. Huang and the board spoke in separate meetings over the weekend first, the sources said, motivated by Nvidia's falling share price.
President Donald Trump, who had publicly urged the board to reinstate Huang, called it "the correct and proper decision" in a social media post and told CNBC that Huang "did nothing wrong."
Huang's return does not end the inquiries. A committee of independent directors, advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, will see its investigation through, Nvidia said in a November 10 statement.
The board has also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee and is searching for a chief compliance officer. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, remains CFO.
Huang is still scheduled for a closed-door transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee and two other panels on December 1. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is due to appear on December 2.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that the woman, Alice Huang, kept in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until this fall, overlapping with her relationship with Huang.
That period also coincided with at least part of the time her company, Megaspeed, bought large volumes of advanced Nvidia chips, some of which are suspected of being smuggled to China, the Times said, citing people with knowledge of US intelligence reports.
Alice Huang did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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