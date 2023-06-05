



Overview It's no secret the world is staring down a looming lithium deficit. Even if every single lithium project currently in pre-production were to be made operational by 2030, there will still be at least a ten percent supply gap — lithium production may even hit a hard cap in 2027. Said gap could hobble efforts to transition to net-zero and embrace clean energy. Lithium is arguably one of the most important battery metals where sustainability is concerned. A key component in electric vehicle batteries, lithium is also a considerable limiting factor in their production. Part of the problem is the current state of the global lithium supply chain. China currently controls roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite only supplying 13 percent of the world’s lithium. Challenging this dominance requires the establishment of both domestic production and a domestic supply chain for lithium. More importantly, it requires the capacity to swiftly bring large quantities of spodumene lithium to market. Having seen the writing on the wall, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) is leveraging its decades of experience and knowledge exploring for resources in Canada’s north to seize the opportunity in the fast-growing lithium market and bring to production several highly-promising spodumene pegmatite deposits in Northern Canada.

North Arrow, after all, has an advantage over other junior mining companies looking to capitalize on the lithium market. The company has had an extensive presence in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories for many years now. Its leadership is more than familiar with the many challenges of mining in the north. More importantly, North Arrow's leadership has established and maintained strong relationships with both provincial governments and community leaders. When the company needs to survey a site or visit a project, it doesn't send consultants. It ensures its own people have boots on the ground.

That's one of the reasons North Arrow is a two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award. These community connections alongside North Arrow's expertise have already served it well. It has, thus far, established three major lithium projects in the North — DeStaffanay, Baffin Island and Bathurst Inlet. Of these, DeStaffanay is the company's flagship and the resource with the greatest potential to rapidly bring spodumene lithium to market. Successfully staked at a significantly lower cost than its counterparts, the project hosts some incredibly promising lithium mineralization. It also has the benefit of being located on the shoreline of Great Slave Lake, ensuring easy access via barge, while old spodumene exposures, due to historical mining efforts, streamline both drilling and sample collection.

Company Highlights Lithium demand is rapidly outpacing supply, with a hard cap predicted as early as 2027.

The market will reward any company that can bring spodumene lithium quickly to market.

A junior mining and exploration company based primarily in Canada’s Northwest Territories and Nunavut, North Arrow Minerals has the potential to do precisely this.

Its flagship project, DeStaffanay, was recently financed, and the company has plans to start an exploration program here in the very near term.

North Arrow maintains two other promising lithium projects, both situated in Northern Canada.

Through decades of experience, North Arrow's leadership has built strong relationships in the NWT and Nunavut. The company is a two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award, recognizing its contribution to the economic/social development of Nunavut.

Strong relationships with governments and community leaders in the North.

North Arrow’s management and directors have a successful track record of resource discovery and development in Canada’s North, with at least two discoveries going on to become successful mines.

The company recently announced a successful non-brokered private placement financing run of $2 million.

The company also maintains a strategic partnership with Panarc Resources, the goal of which is to identify additional spodumene targets in the NWT and Nunavut.

Key Projects DeStaffany Project

An advanced-state lithium project in the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, DeStaffanay spans roughly 1,800 hectares on the shores of the Great Slave Lake. North Arrow maintains 100 percent ownership over the project, which boasts the same geologic setting as Li-FT Power's highly successful Yellowknife Lithium project. DeStaffanay is currently home to two lithium pegmatites known as Moose 1 and Moose 2. Though both deposits are noted in historical records, only one has ever been tapped. Moose 2 was test mined for tantalum, niobium and tin in the 1940s and 1950s. Neither deposit has been evaluated or targeted for lithium. Project Highlights: Strategically Located : DeStaffanay is situated on the shores of Great Slave Lake, 115 kilometers east of Yellowknife and 18 kilometers northeast of the Nechalacho Rare Earth Mine. Its location allows for easy air and barge access to both Yellowknife and the railhead at Hay River on the lake's south side.

: DeStaffanay is situated on the shores of Great Slave Lake, 115 kilometers east of Yellowknife and 18 kilometers northeast of the Nechalacho Rare Earth Mine. Its location allows for easy air and barge access to both Yellowknife and the railhead at Hay River on the lake's south side. A Promising Lithium District : The Yellowknife Pegmatite Province is widely recognized for its lithium potential. Other players in the area include Patriot Battery Metals, Loyal Lithium and Gama Explorations.

: The Yellowknife Pegmatite Province is widely recognized for its lithium potential. Other players in the area include Patriot Battery Metals, Loyal Lithium and Gama Explorations. Existing Minework : Past mining efforts have revealed up to one meter of megacrystic spodumene in the pit walls. This spodumene was not targeted by said mining efforts, however.

: Past mining efforts have revealed up to one meter of megacrystic spodumene in the pit walls. This spodumene was not targeted by said mining efforts, however. Known Pegmatite Deposits : DeStaffanay contains two known lithium deposits, with the potential for many more. Moose 2 : With 30-meter-wide strikes up to 450 meters in length, the Moose 2 deposit contains feldspar, quartz, spodumene and muscovite, with up to 40 percent spodumene locally. Local amblygonite (Li phosphate) zones (up to 8.4 percent lithium oxide; 38.2 percent phosphorus pentoxide) could provide additional lithium upside. Moose 1 : The Moose 1 deposit has never been drilled. Due to lack of tantalum or niobium mineralization, it has also never been mined. Hosting strike lengths of 370 meters with an average length of 4.5 to 6 meters, the deposit has nevertheless proven amenable to channel sampling, with the most recent results returning 1.5 percent lithium oxide at 7.5 meters.

: DeStaffanay contains two known lithium deposits, with the potential for many more. Strong Leadership : North Arrow's team has past lithium, tantalum and rare earth experience in the region, along with existing community ties that will prove beneficial when staffing the project.

: North Arrow's team has past lithium, tantalum and rare earth experience in the region, along with existing community ties that will prove beneficial when staffing the project. Planned Field Work: North Arrow's current plans for DeStaffanay include: Prospecting target areas outside the two pegmatite deposits based on a review of historic lithogeochemistry survey and satellite imagery. Currently, North Arrow has identified eight lithogeochemical targets. Mapping and channel sampling. Delineation drilling to further define strike depth and extent of spodumene zones, which will be completed simultaneously with metallurgic work. Prospecting and mapping with the goal of discovering new spodumene pegmatites.

North Arrow's current plans for DeStaffanay include:

Bathurst Inlet Lithium The Bathurst Inlet Lithium project encompasses both mapped and interpreted pegmatite intrusives all located within 9 kilometers of tidewater at Bathurst Inlet. The project's southernmost mineral claim is within 12 kilometers of Sabina Gold and Silver's Port Facility, while North Arrow's Oro Hope Bay Gold Property is roughly 80 kilometers to the northeast. North Arrow acquired a 100-percent interest in the Bathurst Inlet Property in February 2023 and has yet to assess the project for spodumene and related lithium mineralization. A program is planned for summer 2023. Baffin Island Another recent acquisition, Baffin Island's staked targets are located within 12 kilometers of tidewater. They are also in an area where granite pegmatites with widths in the tens of meters have been mapped by government geologists. North Arrow has not yet announced its plans for the project.

Other Projects: Gold and Diamond Oro (Hope Bay) North Arrow's Hope Bay is a 100-percent owned, 4,130-hectare gold project located just three kilometers north of Agnico Eagle's renowned Doris Mine. North Arrow has confirmed near-surface gold mineralization over a strike of 300 meters, with plans for further drilling. Naujaat

0.31-carat fancy color, rectangular radiant-cut diamond. The original rough carat weight was 0.85 carats and the diamond was recovered from the 2021 bulk sample of the Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat Project. The Naujaat project houses the largest diamondiferous kimberlite pipe in the Eastern Canadian Arctic along with a rare population of yellow to orange diamonds. Thus far, North Arrow has identified a total of eight kimberlite pipes and associated dykes. Pikoo Located in east-central Saskatchewan, the Pikoo claims were first staked in 2011 based on the results of regional diamond exploration programs. Pikoo's most significant discovery to date, Kimberlite PK150, is roughly 10 to 15 meters wide with a 150-meter strike length traceable to 199 meters. Loki Situated close to Canada's first two diamond mines, Loki covers 13,898 hectares. North Arrow has identified multiple unsourced indicator trains in the property's north and south, including the historic South Coppermine indicator train. Lac De Gras Lac De Gras is located within the kimberlite field of the same name, which also hosts the world-class Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. Established as a joint venture with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, the project is considered to have significant exploration potential for diamondiferous kimberlites.