NOA Lithium Announces Launch of 2026 Activities at Rio Grande Project Leading to Preliminary Feasibility Assessment

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA ACCESS Newswire January 21, 2026 NOA Lithium Brines Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has engaged Montgomery & Associates to start key activities for the hydrogeological model of the Rio Grande salar to support the Preliminary Feasibility Study for NOA's Rio Grande Project . The PFS is planned to be completed before the end of 2026.M&A has been working on NOA's Rio Grande Project since ...

NOAL:CC