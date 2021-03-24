Endurance Gold Corporation has reported assay results from 5 reverse circulation drill holes at the Imperial Zone of its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced more than 4 million ounces of …

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC: ENDGF) has reported assay results from 5 reverse circulation drill holes at the Imperial Zone of its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

These five drill holes were planned to intersect near-surface gold mineralization of the Imperial Zone that was untested by historic drilling. The 2020 drill program also tested under the Imperial North Zone identified in 2020 channel sampling.

At the Imperial Zone, drill hole RC20-006 intersected 13.7 metres grading 3.26 grams per tonne gold including a higher grade interval of 4.6 metres grading 7.23 grams per tonne gold. The hole successfully intersected mineralization within 30 metres of surface and represents a 40 metre up-dip expansion of the Imperial Zone. Near-surface gold mineralization up-dip of the Imperial Zone was also intersected with drill holes RC20-003 and RC20-005, with RC20-003 intersecting 4.6 metres grading 1.36 grams per tonne gold while RC20-005 returned 4.6 metres of 0.84 grams per tonne gold. The lower-grade mineralization is interpreted to represent the outer halo of the Imperial Zone which has been displaced by approximately 20 metres due to a previously unknown fault.

The Imperial Zone was discovered by drilling in 1986 with DDH_1986-01 which returned 18.3 metres grading 7.01 grams per tonne gold. Other highlight historic drill intervals at the Imperial Zone include 38.1 metres grading 9.61 grams per tonne gold from DDH-87-02, and 33.5 metres grading 6.69 grams per tonne gold from DDH-2004-01. These historic drill holes were completed prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and CIM Best Practices for Exploration and thus professional verification by the Company is not possible and historic results should be evaluated with caution.

The Imperial Zone was partially validated in 2008 with 8 diamond drill holes that were completed and documented in professional manner by the prior owner. Holes DDH-I08-0004 and DDH-I08-0005 intersected the higher-grade Imperial Zone and returned 12.0 metres grading 5.70 grams per tonne gold and 17.7 metres grading 4.76 grams per tonne gold, respectively.

Geologic modelling indicates that the Imperial Zone has a down-dip extent of 290 metres and open to expansion with a southwest plunge of -55 degrees. Historic drilling between 1986 and 2008 defined a higher-grade core of the mineralized zone with an approximately true width of 10 to 15 metres. The strike extent of the Imperial Zone has been poorly constrained by drilling with very few intersections or testing along strike.

Two holes were completed at Imperial North to test for gold mineralization below the outcrop channel samples that returned 6.7 metres grading 3.14 grams per tonne gold as reported in November 2020. Drill holes RC20-001 and RC20-002 intersected near-surface mineralization including 6.1 metres of 2.85 grams per tonne gold and 3.0 metres of 1.9 grams per tonne gold.

These results are insufficient to define the structural attitude of the Imperial North Zone nor the structural relationship with the higher grade Imperial Zone. Further work will be completed in the 2021 field season incorporating new ideas on geologic controls.

Robert Boyd, President and CEO, stated: “These encouraging drill hole results at the Imperial Zone are located 380 metres away from our previously reported high-grade Eagle Zone results. Both zones are hosted within the two kilometer long, largely un-tested Royal Shear trend and demonstrate that the Reliance Property is host to a robust “Epizonal” Orogenic gold mineralizing system. In addition, the excellent estimated true widths of higher-grade gold at both Imperial and Eagle Zones provide encouragement that tonnes per vertical metre could accumulate quickly when ultimately defined.”

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 877-624-2237 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

