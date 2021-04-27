Sydney, Australia – Beroni Group an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise today announced that it has received the notification that its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit is granted authorization for export. As announced in December 2020, Beroni Group’s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit has received the CE certification for distribution to the EU markets. This test kit requires no blood, and only a …

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise today announced that it has received the notification that its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) is granted authorization for export.

As announced in December 2020, Beroni Group’s SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) has received the CE certification for distribution to the EU markets. This test kit requires no blood, and only a nasopharyngeal swab is needed to collect samples. It can also deliver the test results within 10 minutes. Based on clinical tests, the sensitivity, specificity and total coincidence rate of anterior nasal sampling are 95.90%, 99.19% and 97.55% respectively, while the sensitivity, specificity and total coincidence rate of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal sampling are 98.36%, 99.19% and 98.78% respectively. Our test results showed that the test kit could provide users with a safe, reliable and rapid way of detecting the COVID-19 virus.

“COVID-19 is a global health crisis faced by each of us. Getting the export authorization is an important achievement in our effort to overcome the coronavirus. This new test kit can let testers know whether they have the antigen before the vaccination. We know there have been cases where the person, who was still in isolation, returned several negative PCR tests, however serology testing conducted brought back a positive result.” commented Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. “At present, our other COVID-19 test kit – Beroni SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Detection Kit – has been exported to Britain, Japan and other countries. With CE certification and export authorization, we are ready to integrate our multi-centered resources to distribute the antigen test kit to the needed markets.”

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

