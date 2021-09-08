Opawica Explorations Inc. is mobilizing a crew to undertake a Gold Grain In Till Sampling program on all its Newfoundland projects. The company’s inaugural gold grain in till sampling program, an important step to determine the number of gold grains in the glacial till in order to help locate the potential source of gold on the properties, will take place on the Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil …

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC PINK: OPWEF) is mobilizing a crew to undertake a Gold Grain In Till Sampling program on all its Newfoundland projects. The company’s inaugural gold grain in till sampling program, an important step to determine the number of gold grains in the glacial till in order to help locate the potential source of gold on the properties, will take place on the Chapel Island, Density, Eclipse, Mass, and Lil d’Espoir Lake claims.

The shape of the gold grains provide insight as to how nearby the source may be. Typically, the higher the concentration of gold grains and the larger the till anomaly, the higher the potential for a gold deposit of potential economic significance. Previous work has identified areas where gold grains in till are associated with the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and the Red Indian Line shear zones which are projected to cross Opawica’s claims.

The Opawica 100% owned project areas cover more than 217 square kilometres along and between the Red Indian Line and the Valentine Lake shear zone where the company’s prospective holdings extend for more than 50 kilometres along the Central gold belt, a northeast-trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland.

Newfoundland has long been known to have many gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the province’s mines with relatively modest production from high-grade deposits. The largest known gold resource along this corridor occurs at Marathon Gold Corp.’s Valentine Lake property.

Blake Morgan, President and CEO, stated: “I am very pleased to be providing this update on our Newfoundland gold projects. We anticipate an extremely busy next few months for our Opawica exploration team and are excited to continue this momentum through to our drill campaign and beyond.”

The company also has a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The company’s three 100% owned Quebec properties are on the east-west trending Cadillac-Larder Lake Break zone.

The shares are currently trading at $0.40. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.opawica.com, contact Blake Morgan, President and CEO, at 604-681-3170 or by email at ir@opwaica.com.

