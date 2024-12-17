Opawica Explorations





Investor Insight A junior among the giants, Opawica Exploration’s strategic geographical advantage in the resource-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt makes it a compelling investment opportunity.

Overview Opawica Exploration (TSXV:OPW) is a Vancouver-based junior gold exploration company engaged in exploring and developing precious metal properties in Canada. Its flagship properties — Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters — are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world. These projects, adjacent to some of the world’s largest gold producers, benefit from exceptional geological potential and established mining infrastructure.

Opawica is committed to sustainable and efficient exploration, utilizing advanced geological modeling and modern technologies to unlock the potential of its projects. Led by a highly experienced management team, Opawica is well-placed to become a pioneer in the next Canadian gold rush.

Company Highlights Opawica Exploration is focused on unlocking the value of its flagship projects through aggressive exploration and data-driven decision-making.

Its flagship Bazooka project is strategically located along the Cadillac Fault Zone and features high-grade mineralization with significant historical and recent drilling success.

The Arrowhead property, the company’s second flagship project, is located near major mining operations and is characterized by multiple mineralized zones and extensive drilling efforts confirming historical gold trends.

The McWatters property represents a high-potential opportunity for resource expansion with visible gold showings and limited past exploration.

The company’s portfolio of assets is in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions globally, benefiting from exceptional geological potential and established mining infrastructure.

Historical exploration on the properties includes over US$5 million in spending, extensive drilling campaigns revealing bonanza-grade intercepts, and validating mineralization potential.

Key Projects Bazooka Project (Flagship) Located in Canada’s highly prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Bazooka spans approximately 1,200 hectares along 7 km of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Quebec. It is contiguous with Yamana Gold’s Wasamac property and Yorbeau Resources’ Rouyn property. Located near operational gold mines, the property has excellent access to roads, power and water, facilitating year-round exploration. Gold mineralization at the Bazooka project is associated with quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists within sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic rocks. The Main Zone features significant silicification and visible free gold. Historical exploration efforts on the Bazooka property include development of a 125-meter shaft and 634 meters of drifts in the 1950s by Eldona Gold Mines, and subsequent drilling campaigns by Lake Shore Gold and RT Minerals, which reported highlights such as 316.23 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 1 meter and 7.8 g/t gold over 17 meters.

Bazooka gold mineralization Recent exploration work at Bazooka includes advanced 3D structural modeling and AI-driven target generation alongside multi-parameter airborne survey system (M-PASS) surveys. These efforts identified high-priority targets, culminating in the refinement of a robust geological model. Going forward the company plans to complete approximately 10,000 meters of drilling across high-priority zones, focusing on resource delineation and advancing towards an economic assessment.

Arrowhead Project (Flagship) The Arrowhead project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, surrounded by Agnico Eagle Mines’ holdings and near IAMGOLD’s Mouska Mine. Its proximity to established mines ensures access to robust infrastructure, including transportation networks and utility services, supporting efficient exploration efforts.

The asset hosts gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, polymetallic veins, and quartz-carbonate auriferous veins. Historical exploration at Arrowhead identified 40 mineralized zones through drilling, alongside geochemical surveys that revealed VMS-style signatures and strong potential for gold mineralization. A 2022 drill program consisting of 14 holes totaling 4,306 meters confirmed historical mineralization trends and extended gold anomalies. The integration of AI-driven geological modeling by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries further enhanced target generation for future drilling. The company plans to initiate an exploration campaign on 25 permitted high-priority targets, aiming to validate and expand existing mineralized zones and progress the property towards resource estimation.

McWatters Project Located along the Cadillac Fault Zone, adjacent to Yorbeau Resources’ Astoria Mine, the McWatters project benefits from a strategic location within a developed mining district, ensuring access to established roads, power and water infrastructure, facilitating logistical efficiency for exploration activities. Mineralization at the McWatters property includes visible gold in quartz veins within deformation zones. Historical assays include 7.89 g/t gold over 3.05 meters. Limited historical exploration on McWatters identified multiple gold showings and promising drill intercepts, supported by geochemical and MMI studies that provide a foundation for further work. Structural lineament interpretations and geological updates were conducted alongside advanced surveys to prioritize drill targets. Modern geophysical methods have identified several untested zones with strong mineralization potential.