Newcrest Mining Limited – Notice of Date of AGM

- September 8th, 2021

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM)

To: Company Announcements Office
From: Maria Sanz Perez
Date: 9 September 2021
Subject: Listing Rule 3.13.1 Disclosure

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that:

  • its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 10 November 2021; and

  • the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, is pursuant to its Constitution, Friday, 1 October 2021.

Yours sincerely

/s/ Maria Sanz Perez

Maria Sanz Perez
Company Secretary

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries:
Tom Dixon
+61 3 9522 5570
+61 450 541 389
Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ben Lovick
+61 3 9522 5334
+61 407 269 478
Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries:
Ryan Skaleskog
+1 866 396 0242
+61 403 435 222
Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries:
Tom Dixon
+61 3 9522 5570
+61 450 541 389
Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95949

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

