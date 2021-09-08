Newcrest Mining Limited – Notice of Date of AGM

Newcrest Mining Limited In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that: its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday, 10 November 2021; and the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, is pursuant to its Constitution, Friday, 1 October 2021. Yours sincerely s Maria Sanz …

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM)

To: Company Announcements Office From: Maria Sanz Perez Date: 9 September 2021 Subject: Listing Rule 3.13.1 Disclosure

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that:

its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 10 November 2021; and

the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, is pursuant to its Constitution, Friday, 1 October 2021.

Yours sincerely

/s/ Maria Sanz Perez

Maria Sanz Perez

Company Secretary

