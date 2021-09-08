Newcrest Mining Limited – Notice of Date of AGM
Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM)
|To:
|Company Announcements Office
|From:
|Maria Sanz Perez
|Date:
|9 September 2021
|Subject:
|Listing Rule 3.13.1 Disclosure
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1, Newcrest Mining Limited advises that:
-
its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 10 November 2021; and
-
the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director of Newcrest Mining Limited, is pursuant to its Constitution, Friday, 1 October 2021.
Yours sincerely
/s/ Maria Sanz Perez
Maria Sanz Perez
Company Secretary
