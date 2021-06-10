Highlights At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge and in the Main Zone:At East Ridge, the new discovery adjacent to the East Zone, drilling continues to expand the footprint of the higher grade mineralisation with RC688 returning 344m @ 0.70gt Au & 0.75% Cu from 776m, incl. 170m @ 1.1gt Au & 1.1% Cu from 892m. This hole is 100m east of the discovery hole …

Highlights

At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge and in the Main Zone: At East Ridge, the new discovery adjacent to the East Zone, drilling continues to expand the footprint of the higher grade mineralisation with RC688 returning 344m @ 0.70g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 776m, incl. 170m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 892m. This hole is 100m east of the discovery hole RC678 (previously reported). East Ridge is located 300m east of East Zone and outside of Newcrest’s Red Chris Mineral Resource Estimate. Drilling to define the extent of the higher grade mineralisation is ongoing. In the Main Zone, drilling has intersected high grade mineralisation with RC683 returning 300m @ 0.41g/t Au & 0.51% Cu from 260m, incl. 114m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 390m, incl. 22m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 464m. This hole is 100m east of RC679 (previously reported). Main Zone has the potential for further higher grade mineralisation beneath and to the south west of the open pit.

At Havieron, growth drilling continues to return significant high grade extensions to the South East Crescent zone below the current Inferred Mineral Resource: HAD133 returned 85m @ 11g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1345m, including 13m @ 32g/t Au & 0.46% Cu from 1363m, and including 14.5m @ 32g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 1396.5m. The high grade Crescent zone remains open at depth.



Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, “Our extensive growth drilling program has delivered several new exciting high grade intercepts at Havieron, including 85m @ 11gt Au and 0.29% Cu. These results highlight the potential for significant high grade depth extension of the South East Crescent zone. We are also excited by our continued exploration success at Red Chris, with drill results from East Ridge and Main Zone expanding the footprint of the higher grade mineralisation. East Ridge is our new discovery that is located outside of our initial Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate with drill results to date supporting the potential for resource growth at Red Chris over time. Drill results in the Main Zone have confirmed the potential for higher grade mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts beneath and to the south west of the open pit.”

Red Chris – Significant results since the March 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report([1]):

RC683 : 300m @ 0.41g/t Au & 0.51% Cu from 260m including 114m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 390m including 22m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 464m

: RC684 : 252m^ @ 0.46g/t Au & 0.53% Cu from 814m including 98m^ @ 0.85g/t Au & 0.86% Cu from 962m including 16m^^ @ 1.2g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 970m

: RC688 : 344m @ 0.70g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 776m including 170m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 892m including 78m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 894m

:

Havieron – Significant growth drilling results since the March 2021 Quarterly Exploration Report([2]):

HAD086W1 99.7m @ 2.5g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 1,308m including 50.4m @ 4.3g/t Au & 1.6% Cu from 1,313.6m

HAD133 85m @ 11g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,345m including 13m @ 32g/t Au & 0.46% Cu from 1,363m including 14.5m @ 32g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 1,396.5m



Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada(2)

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest acquired its interest in, and operatorship of, Red Chris on 15 August 2019.

The Brownfields Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor including targets outside of Newcrest’s Mineral Resource estimate. During the period, there were up to eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 15,342m of drilling has been completed from 11 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation (except two which were dedicated geotechnical holes). This contributed to a total of 136,631m of drilling from 111 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, Newcrest has discovered a new zone of higher grade mineralisation, with previously reported hole RC678^^ returning 198m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.83% Cu from 800m, including 76m @ 1.8g/t Au and 1.5% Cu from 908m. The style of mineralisation and grade tenor is similar to that seen in the high grade pods from the East Zone.

Final results from follow-up drill hole RC684 drilled 100m down dip of RC678 returned 252m^ @ 0.46g/t Au & 0.53% Cu from 814m, including 98m^ @ 0.85g/t Au & 0.86% Cu from 962m. This hole demonstrates the continuity of the East Ridge zone over 100m vertically.

Results from follow-up drill hole RC688 drilled 100m east of RC678 returned 344m @ 0.70g/t Au & 0.75% Cu from 776m including 170m @ 1.1g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 892m. This hole demonstrates the continuity of the East Ridge zone over 100m horizontally.

East Ridge is located 300m east of East Zone and outside of Newcrest’s Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate, and it supports the potential for resource growth over time. Mineralisation is open and extends the eastern side of the porphyry corridor as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Follow-up drilling to further define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation continues.

In the Main Zone, drilling has confirmed the potential for further higher grade mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts, beneath and to the south west of the open pit. Results from RC679^^ (previously reported), which followed up historic results south west of the Main Zone pit, returned 456m^^ @ 0.37g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 418m, including 98m^^ @ 0.71g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 440m. Results from follow-up drill hole RC683 drilled 100m east of RC679 returned 300m @ 0.41g/t Au & 0.51% Cu from 260m, including 114m @ 0.67g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 390m. This hole demonstrates the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation over 100m horizontally. The mineralisation is located within Newcrest’s Mineral Resource estimate. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation is planned.

Approximately 50,000m of growth-related drilling is planned this calendar year with the increase to eight drill rigs in April 2021. Further drilling of the East Ridge is underway to define the extent of the mineralisation. Further targets along the porphyry corridor and neighbouring GJ property have been identified with the potential to conduct drilling to test these targets in the future.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.

Figure 1. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 1 g/t AuEq and 2 g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/87139_fa1e024f04a2f90f_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Long section view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations and gold distribution.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/87139_fa1e024f04a2f90f_004full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia3

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold. As announced on 30 November 2020, Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60% (Greatland Gold 40%). Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through total expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones (including the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study) in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The Joint Venture Agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program, Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. Newcrest commenced drilling in May 2019. Drilling activities from seven drill holes resulted in 5,757m of drilling completed since 31 March 2021, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. A total of 164,420m of drilling from 190 drill holes has been completed since Newcrest commenced exploration activity.

At the South East Crescent, growth drilling to expand the resource has commenced with two drill holes HAD086W1 and HAD133 extending the high grade mineralisation ~80m below the base of the Inferred Mineral Resource. These intercepts are also below previously reported hole HAD065W2^^ (120.7m @ 9.3 g/t Au & 0.18 % Cu from 1,349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34 g/t Au & 0.23 % Cu from 1,384.4m) and highlights significant high grade depth extension of the South East Crescent zone. Drilling continues to define the extent of the high grade South East Crescent zone.

Results from HAD086W1 and HAD133 include:

HAD086W1 99.7m @ 2.5g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 1,308m including 50.4m @ 4.3g/t Au & 1.6% Cu from 1,313.6m

HAD133 85m @ 11g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 1,345m including 13m @ 32g/t Au & 0.46% Cu from 1,363m including 14.5m @ 32g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 1,396.5m



HAD097W3 and HAD136 returned Crescent intercepts within the current Inferred Mineral Resource footprint. These holes were designed to target depth extensions in the breccia mineralisation. They also show good alignment with modelled grade and thickness within the South East Crescent zone which further supports the continuity of high grade.

Results include:

HAD097W3 47.8m @ 2.3g/t Au & 0.28% Cu from 620.2m including 28.3m @ 3.8g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 639.7m



HAD136 55.2m @ 2.5g/t Au & 0.65% Cu from 501m including 24.5m @ 5.4g/t Au & 0.95% Cu from 506.8m



At the Northern Breccia results from an additional three growth holes identified mineralisation outside of the Inferred Mineral Resource footprint. These results support extensions to breccia mineralisation in the north west of the system and further highlights the potential for resource extensions outside of the South East Crescent zone.

Results include:

HAD089W1 81.3m @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1,009.7m.



Currently, all drill rigs are operational on the growth drilling program with a focus on the South East Crescent depth extensions below 4,200mRL, the north west extensions of the Northern Breccia Zone and higher grade crescent-like mineralised zones. The intent of this drilling is to support the potential expansion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Drill testing and interpretation of the geological and mineralisation controls of the Eastern Breccia Zone is ongoing.

Further targets outside of Havieron, but within the joint venture area with Greatland Gold, have been identified with the potential to conduct drilling to test these targets in the future.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information, and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.

Figure 3. 3D Plan view schematic showing the spatial association of the South East Crescent + Breccia, North West Crescent, Northern Breccia and Eastern Breccia targets.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/87139_fa1e024f04a2f90f_005full.jpg

Figure 4. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 4700mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. Also shown is the Eastern Breccia, Northern Breccia and north-west extensions of known mineralisation outlines projected to the 4700mRL section – drilling is ongoing to confirm the extent of these zones.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/87139_fa1e024f04a2f90f_006full.jpg

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is also in close proximity to the Havieron Project. Newcrest entered into this exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa Minerals Limited on 11 March 2020.

During the period, Newcrest participated in Antipa’s share placements to maintain its 9.9% shareholding.

Exploration activity during the period included the re-interpretation and validation of anomalies generated from the previously reported Airborne Electromagnetic Survey (AEM) completed in CY20. Prioritisation of targets for the CY21 drill program has been completed utilising the AEM anomalies and other datasets including magnetics and geochemistry.

It is anticipated that the field program for the CY21 field season including drill testing will commence in June 2021.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia

On 30 November 2020, Newcrest announced its entry into the Juri Joint Venture which is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold, with respect to its Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has been granted an initial 25% joint venture interest with the potential to earn up to a 75% joint venture interest through total expenditure of A$20 million over a two stage earn-in, across a five year period. Greatland Gold will manage the Juri Joint Venture until the end of calendar year 2021, after which Newcrest has the right to be appointed as Manager.

Exploration activities have commenced with an initial program designed to drill test the Goliath, Outamind and Los Diablos targets in the Paterson Range East area. An initial scout drill program has been completed at the Goliath target with assay results pending. Subsequent work programs, including drilling, will also focus on the Parlay target within the Black Hills Project.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Newcrest is the holder of six granted titles as well as seven application areas in the recently recognised Tennant East domain. Drill testing on the initial two target areas of Lantern and Sabretooth commenced in late April 2021.

Nevada, USA

Newcrest recently entered into an option and earn-in agreement with Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. on their Fortuity 89 property located in the Great Basin, Nevada. Fortuity 89 is characterised by limited outcrop in a large gravel covered plain. The limited outcrop is strongly altered, and other indications are consistent with the area having potential for epithermal gold mineralisation. On ground exploration work has commenced with target generation activities including mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys underway.

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

At the GJ Project, which is part of the Red Chris joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%), Newcrest is using its strong exploration expertise, to test the depth potential of the Donnelly Zone, part of a 10km porphyry corridor (Groat Stock). An initial program of two holes for 2,500m is planned to commence in the December 2021 half.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris. Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006. Imperial Metals Corporation acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake. Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the Twelfth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, and 29 April 2021. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone and Main Zone.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the manager of the Havieron Project. Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60%. Newcrest has the right to earn up to a 70% interest and acquire a further 5% at fair market value.



Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest’s current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron. The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website. Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments. Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the sixteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 25 July 2019, 10 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 2 December 2019, 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021 and 29 April 2021. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is planned to extend the December 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate and define the limits of the Havieron mineralised system.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “objectives”, “targets”, “outlook” and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest’s actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest’s results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest’s good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest’s business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest’s ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest’s material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.

Competent Person’s Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager – Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest’s executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest’s 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under

NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

