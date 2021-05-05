Newcrest Mining Limited announces that Gerard Bond, the Company’s Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire effective 3 January 2022 when he will mark 10 years in the role. Mr Bond said, “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as the Finance Director and CFO over the past decade and be part of the transformation of the Company”. “Today, Newcrest has a clear purpose, a clear strategy …

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) announces that Gerard Bond, the Company’s Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire effective 3 January 2022 when he will mark 10 years in the role.

Mr Bond said, “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as the Finance Director and CFO over the past decade and be part of the transformation of the Company”.

“Today, Newcrest has a clear purpose, a clear strategy and an exceptionally strong balance sheet. The Company is well positioned to fund its pipeline of organic growth opportunities and deliver strong returns to shareholders,” said Mr Bond.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, thanked Mr Bond for his strong leadership and dedicated service to the Company. “Gerard is the longest serving member of the Newcrest Executive Committee and Board and has materially contributed to Newcrest’s success. Gerard has been instrumental in orchestrating the turnaround of Newcrest, across all measures, over his tenure here. I have always valued his leadership, energy and drive for excellence. He has been a great partner to me and an inspiration to many across the organisation. I thank him for his outstanding contribution to Newcrest and, on leaving the Company, wish him every success for the future,” said Mr Biswas.

Newcrest Chairman, Peter Hay, also expressed his deep appreciation for Mr Bond’s contribution to the Newcrest Board. “Gerard is highly respected by his fellow Directors for his strong and insightful contribution as a Director across the spectrum of matters considered by the Board, and we are grateful that the length of notice he has given us of his retirement will facilitate a smooth transition”, said Mr Hay.

The Company will shortly commence a process to select Mr Bond’s successor, with both internal and external candidates to be considered for the role.

