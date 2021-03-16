Lake Resources NL Half Year Accounts

Brisbane, Australia – Lake Resources NL is a clean lithium developer utilising direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost. This method will enable Lake to …

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) is a clean lithium developer utilising direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake to be an efficient, responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, a product in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

To view the half year report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/R6K56ZDB

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Source:

Lake Resources NL

Contact:

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

+61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom

Republic PR

+61 (0) 407 112 623

anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan

Six Degrees Investor Relations

+61 (0) 431 271 538