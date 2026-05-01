Metals Australia Fast-Tracks US$2 Billion Quebec Graphite Refinery

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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 01, 2026 05:19AM PST
Once operational, the downstream facility is designed to yield 51,000 tons of high-purity graphite products each year over an initial 25-year project life.
FellowNeko / Adobe Stock
Sydney-listed Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is accelerating the development of a high-purity graphite refinery in Quebec, bypassing intermediate engineering studies to fast-track a project valued at more than US$2 billion into its final feasibility stage.
Through its Canadian subsidiary Northern Resources, the company detailed plans to process 75,000 tons of flake graphite concentrate annually.
The raw material will be extracted from the upstream Lac Carheil project near Fermont and transported to a planned refinery in Baie-Comeau.
A preliminary economic assessment of the integrated operation yielded a pre-tax net present value of US$2.05 billion, assuming an 8 percent discount rate, alongside an internal rate of return of 25.6 percent.
Driven by these initial metrics, the company will skip the traditional pre-feasibility study phase entirely and advance directly to a final feasibility study.
The aggressive timeline highlights the geological strength of the Lac Carheil deposit. The asset’s current mineral resource holds an average graphite grade of 10.2 percent. Management noted this concentration is approximately 2.4 times higher than the grade profile of regional competitor Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU,NYSE:NMG), based on publicly available data.
The Perth-based miner also signaled substantial resource expansion potential, having identified nine additional, undrilled graphite zones spanning a 33-kilometer corridor across the property.
To support the downstream supply chain, Metals Australia selected the Baie-Comeau municipality for its refinery site, capitalizing on existing heavy industrial zoning and critical export infrastructure, including a deep-water port and a rail ferry.
The processing plant is expected to require a workforce of 227 employees, contributing an estimated US$21.5 million in direct annual wages to the regional economy.
As Western governments scramble to secure domestic supply chains for electric vehicle battery inputs, Canada has established a formal mandate to bring five graphite mines and five coated spherical, purified graphite refineries online by 2040.
Metals Australia CEO and Northern Resources President Paul Ferguson linked the company's accelerated timeline to this sovereign strategy.
"At a time when the world increasingly needs stable, secure, long terms supplies of critical minerals and the energy solutions that can be created from them, we have unveiled a world class project that is aligned with that strategic need," Ferguson stated.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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