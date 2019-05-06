Orion Preps Local Community for Prieska Project

Orion Minerals has begun readying the local community surrounding the Prieska project, part of South Africa’s Northern Cape province, through what it calls “introductory mining familiarization short courses”.









In preparation for the Prieska zinc-copper project, Orion Minerals (ASX:ORN) has begun readying the local community in the Siyathemba municipality, part of South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

Through what it calls “introductory mining familiarization short courses”, Orion is aiming to raise public awareness of the mining industry and its opportunities. The company is now in the advanced stages of completing a bankable feasibility study on Prieska, with a recent scoping study indicating the project could be in production by 2022.

Walter Shamu, Orion COO, commented:

“While we advance our bankable feasibility study and put funding in place for project development, we wanted to start preparing the community to be able to leverage off the numerous opportunities mining ventures can bring. The Siyathemba community has considerable interest in the Prieska project and are eager to understand our business and how best we can collaborate for mutual benefit. We have thus initiated week-long training courses centred at Prieska, Marydale and Niekerkshoop, for those residents who have completed their grade 12 and have an interest in mining.”

