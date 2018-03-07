Lithium Investing

LithiumOre Announces the Commencement of Drilling at Western Nevada Basin Property

« Clean Lithium Production …
Water Technology Solution… »
• March 7, 2018
Add Comment

LithiumOre, a subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORRP), has just announced that drilling for lithium has commenced at its Western Nevada Basin property. The property totals 5,200 acres of land and LithiumOre holds 260 accepted claims there. The company is the only lithium producer in the state of Nevada according to its website.

LithiumOre Chairman and CEO Doug Cole, was quoted as saying:

”We are excited to have progressed this project forward and have now submitted for a permit for our first well. We look forward to now finding and proving what we have to create long-term shareholder value”.

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Lithium Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lithium Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Lithium

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

lithium free investors report

Lithium in 2018

Your free report includes:

  • Expert commentary
  • Stocks to buy
  • Market forecasts
Give me my free report!  
Return to the Lithium Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply