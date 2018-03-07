LithiumOre Announces the Commencement of Drilling at Western Nevada Basin Property

LithiumOre, a subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORRP), has just announced that drilling for lithium has commenced at its Western Nevada Basin property. The property totals 5,200 acres of land and LithiumOre holds 260 accepted claims there. The company is the only lithium producer in the state of Nevada according to its website.

LithiumOre Chairman and CEO Doug Cole, was quoted as saying:

”We are excited to have progressed this project forward and have now submitted for a permit for our first well. We look forward to now finding and proving what we have to create long-term shareholder value”.

Click here to read the full press release.