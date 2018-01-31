Gold Investing

Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017

• January 31, 2018
Josef El-Raghy, Chairman of Centamin, commented:

“Testament to the quality of our team and the quality of our assets, the past year has seen the Company firmly consolidate its position as one of the world’s leading low cost gold producers.

The Sukari Gold Mine produced 544,658 ounces of gold in 2017, at a cash cost of production of US$554/oz and all-in sustaining cost of US$790/oz at an average realised gold price of US$1,261/oz, generating US$676 million in revenue, US$326 million in EBITDA and US$224 million in pre-tax profits.

Commercially in operation for eight years, Sukari has maintained cash costs in the lowest quartile in the industry, averaging US$614/oz since commercial production commenced in 2010.”

Click here to read the full text release.

