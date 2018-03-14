Anglo American Commits to Innovative and Ambitious Sustainability Strategy

Anglo American has today launched its Sustainability Strategy, outlining an ambitious and innovative approach to three major areas of sustainability – the environment, community development, and driving greater trust and transparency across the mining industry – including specific stretch goals to be delivered between now and 2030.

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said:

“Our metals and minerals are the precious ingredients that enable and celebrate so many aspects of our modern lives. But our role in today’s world is far greater than simply as a supplier of physical products. If Anglo American is to play its part in creating a sustainable future for the world and improving the lives of all of us who live here, then we must be prepared to challenge our business and ourselves, by re-imagining mining.”