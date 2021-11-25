Gold Investing

Lower ETF Interest Weighing on Gold After Banner Year

Precious Metals
gold bars

2020 was a banner year for gold-backed ETF inflows, but interest has lagged this year as investors become more comfortable taking risks.

In 2020, gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows ballooned to an impressive 877 tonnes, marking the largest one year intake in ETF history.

Investor appetite was fueled by economic stimulus mixed with concerns about COVID-19 closures, which together brought risk-averse buyers to the yellow metal in droves, propelling investment demand.

"Over the first three quarters of 2020, gold ETFs accounted for almost two-thirds of total investment demand," notes a monthly ETF report released by the World Gold Council (WGC) in January.

"This is significantly higher than any previous full year. Gold ETF demand was also equivalent to a quarter of the average annual gold mine production over the past five years."

Since then, gold ETF demand has waned as investors become more comfortable taking risks. So far, 2021 has seen outflows of 269.1 tonnes compared to 87.6 tonnes of inflows. Of the first 10 months of the year, six registered net outflows from the ETF segment.

In fact, a large part of gold's muted Q3 price performance has been attributed to a 7 percent decline in demand coming largely from the ETF segment. This trend continued in October, when gold ETF holdings shed 25.5 tonnes.

"Global gold ETF holdings fell to 3,567 tonnes (US$203 billion) during the month — notching year-to-date low levels — as investor appetite for gold diminished in the ETF space following price declines in August and September," an October WGC gold ETF report states.

After two months of pressure pushed the gold price to a six month low at the end of September, October saw the metal begin to rebound from the US$1,750 per ounce range to US$1,819.

Adam Perlaky, senior analyst at the WGC, told the Investing News Network (INN) that gold's price positivity in October was largely driven by growing inflationary tones.

"In recent years, gold has been inversely correlated with nominal interest rates, and yet gold strengthened during the month despite higher nominal rates," he said via email. "This is likely a result of rising inflation expectations, though changes in the relative move in interest rates may have had an impact."

He added, "Though higher rates could be a headwind for gold, broader concerns of inflation and a potential recession highlight gold's value as an effective portfolio hedge."

The role of gold amid uncertainty

Gold's use as a hedge against inflation is likely to come into focus in the coming months, a sentiment that was echoed by Juan Carlos Artigas, head of research at the WGC.

Artigas explained that while some are of the belief that the "elements of high inflation we've seen so far are transitory" and will dissipate, there will be longer-term reverberations from the current inflation, and potential secondary effects from the fiscal and monetary policies that were put in place to restart the economy.

In mid-November, JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) said it anticipates that the US Federal Reserve will raise rates in September 2022 by 0.25 percent, followed by 25 basis point increases on a quarterly basis until real rates hit zero.

"Gold still can face headwinds from potentially higher interest rates," said Artigas.

"(The) opportunity cost of holding gold is one of the drivers of performance, and especially in the short and the medium term, interest rates tend to influence gold's behavior significantly, especially in a period where investors are looking to understand how central banks will behave."

However, as the head of research at the WGC pointed out, there are also some tailwinds that could move gold higher, including inflation that may not be transient, but more structural.

He also pointed out that interest rates are still historically very low, which has pushed investors to make their portfolios more risky. Hedging against this type of exposure is positive for gold's investment side. Additionally, on the consumer side, US infrastructure spending could also serve as a catalyst to more gold upside.

"What we know historically is that better economic growth tends to support consumption of gold, whether it is in the form of jewelry or technology, and 2021 is a good example of that, where you saw the contraction in gold-backed ETF holdings, you (also) saw an increase in demand coming from jewelry, technology and even bar and coin investment," Artigas commented to INN.

Another factor the researcher is watching is central bank gold holdings, which are on track for a 12th consecutive year of inflows. Artigas noted that a 2021 survey of central bankers conducted by the WGC found that the monetary institutes are interested in "expanding the role that gold has in foreign reserves."

"We do expect central banks to continue to be net buyers," he said, adding, "We have seen investors, especially more strategic longer-term investors, taking advantage of the price pullback that we saw in previous months as an opportunity to add gold to their portfolios."

For investors wanting to look at the strategic role gold has played throughout history, the WGC recently released a five part documentary series titled The Golden Thread.

The price of gold was at the US$1,790 level on November 25.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Featured
Gold Investing

B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

Precious Metals
B2Gold Corp.   is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0 .04 per common share , payable on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2021. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated. As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future ...

 B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0 .04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2021. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future quarterly dividends at the same level. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

read more Show less
Gold Investing

Newmont Appoints Two New Board Directors

Precious Metals
Company Further Strengthens Board’s Industry Experience and Diversity Today, Newmont Corporation announced the appointment of Dr. Emma FitzGerald and Mary Laschinger to its Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021. Emma FitzGerald is the former Chief Executive Officer of Puma Energy International and a leader in delivering energy solutions around the world. Emma has a deep understanding of the energy and ...

Company Further Strengthens Board's Industry Experience and Diversity

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX:NGT) announced the appointment of Dr. Emma FitzGerald and Mary Laschinger to its Board of Directors effective December 1, 2021.

read more Show less
Gold Investing

Newmont to Sell Kalgoorlie Power Business to Northern Star

Precious Metals
Newmont has agreed to sell its Kalgoorlie power business to Australia’s Northern Star Resources Limited . Under terms of the agreement, Newmont receives US$95 million in cash, inclusive of the US$25 million option payment previously received from Northern Star as part of its purchase of Newmont’s 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines in 2020. The Kalgoorlie power business has been a profitable ...

Newmont (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) has agreed to sell its Kalgoorlie power business to Australia's Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (Northern Star).

Under terms of the agreement, Newmont receives US$95 million in cash, inclusive of the US$25 million option payment previously received from Northern Star as part of its purchase of Newmont's 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) in 2020.

read more Show less
Scandium Investing

Why Scandium Could be a Huge Opportunity

Critical Metals
Why Scandium Could be a Huge Opportunity

Commercially viable scandium deposits are rare, making widespread use of the metal tricky. However, there is indeed opportunity in the space.

Scandium is a critical metal that is as strong as titanium, as light as aluminum and as hard as ceramic.

While it is more abundant than lead, mercury and all the precious metals, there are no pure scandium-producing mines. The rare earth element is often a by-product, produced from refining other metals, including uranium.

Pure scandium metal rarely concentrates at higher grades alongside other metals, making commercially usable scandium deposits very rare. What's more, even when scandium is found at elevated levels, processing it can be difficult, leading to very few stable sources of this critical metal.

Not surprisingly, that means there has been very little adoption of scandium in commercial applications. However, as John Kaiser of Kaiser Research has pointed out several times in the past few years, as well as more recently, that doesn't mean there hasn't been research into how scandium could be used in the future.

"Hundreds of applications (have been) filed, many of them related to alloys with aluminum," he said in an interview with the Investing News Network. "This obscure metal is going to go ballistic in the next few years."

Kaiser made that statement a few years back, and scandium has yet to go ballistic. But he still has hope for the metal, and it could yet have its day in the sun.

Below is an overview of the scandium market. Topics covered include current production, newcomers to the space and the metal's potentially bright future.

Current scandium production

The first known large-scale scandium production was associated with Russian military programs. Details are lost to history, but Russians reportedly alloyed the metal with aluminum to make lightweight MIG fighter parts. Mining at these historic Russian production sites has ceased, but stockpiles of scandium oxide and scandium master alloy remain in Russia. These stockpiles are rumored to be dwindling, but continue to be offered for sale on the market.

Today, most scandium is produced as a by-product during the processing of other ores, such as uranium or rare earths, or recovered from previously processed tailings. As a result, scandium supply can be affected by the supply and demand dynamics of the metals it is produced with. That can make the metal's already tough-to-follow market dynamics even more difficult to understand.

According to the US Geological Survey, scandium-producing countries include China, where it is a by-product of iron ore, rare earths, titanium and zirconium; and the Philippines, where it is a by-product of nickel. Scandium is also produced as a by-product of uranium in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

More US production could be on the horizon as well after a push in legislation that encourages the Department of Defense to look into the potential uses of the metal. Environmental and construction permits have been approved for NioCorp's (TSX:NB,OTCQX:NIOBF) polymetallic Elk Creek project with probable reserves estimated to be 36 million tonnes containing 65.7 parts per million scandium.

Scandium resources have been identified in minerals-rich regions across the world, most notably in Australia, where a number of junior mining companies are working to develop scandium deposits in New South Wales. These include Scandium International Mining (TSX:SCY), which controls the Nyngan project; Clean TeQ Holdings (ASX:CLQ,OTCQX:CTEQF), which holds the Sunrise project; and Platina Resources (ASX:PGM,OTC Pink:PTNUF), which is working on the Owendale project.

Scandium price and trading

The US Geological Survey states that the global scandium market is "small relative to most other metals." This is exemplified by global production and consumption, which is only an estimated 15 to 20 metric tons annually.

The US Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission do not have specific data on trading for the metal. Furthermore, there is no formal buy/sell market today — scandium is not traded on an exchange and there are no terminal or futures markets.

Instead, the metal is traded between private parties, mostly at undisclosed prices and in undisclosed amounts. Therefore, understanding the precise volume of production and cost of scandium is difficult, and independent estimations are more relevant.

Production estimates are based on levels of trader activity and interest, as well as the knowledge that some traders deal in the critical metal from very small operations.

The estimates also include consumers believed to be sourcing their own scandium through small, controlled recovery operations, but don't consider amounts of the metal contained in the master alloy currently being sold from Russian stockpiles.

The scandium opportunity

Analysts expect the global scandium market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of above 11 percent between 2020 and 2025. "The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the accelerating usage in solid oxide fuel cells, and the rising demand for aluminum-scandium alloys," notes ReportLinker.

Despite the lack of known, stable supply, scientists and engineers have been working hard to develop new products incorporating the metal. Scandium's potential in high-tech applications is well documented. Highlights of the metal's properties include:

  • It can be used in the creation of stronger, corrosion-resistant, heat-tolerant and weldable aluminum alloys for lightweight aircraft and automobiles.
  • Its outstanding electrical properties and heat resistance are valuable for solid oxide fuel cells.
  • It has unique optical properties for high-intensity lamps.

A recent Kaiser Research report on scandium details the wide variety of end uses for scandium now and into the future, as well as where potential supply to meet that demand may originate.

potential scandium oxide supply and demand

Potential scandium oxide supply and demand.

Kaiser Research

As Kaiser has explained, "There's an enormous latent demand for scandium if it ever became available on a primary, scalable basis."

In other words, the only barrier to accessing demand from a new family of high-performance aluminum materials and energy/lighting products is the lack of commercially viable larger-scale scandium production. Interestingly, Kaiser's work highlights two important scandium market events that may "have the potential to launch scandium demand growth over the next decade towards a 1,000 (tonne per annum) market worth US$2 billion."

For one, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) announced in 2020 that it has developed a route to recovery for scandium at its Sorel-Tracy facility in Quebec, where it produces titanium slag from the Lac Tio iron-titanium deposit. In mid-2021, Rio Tinto began commercial-scale operations at its new scandium oxide production facility.

"The Rio Tinto development is a game changer for the scandium sector," said Kaiser, who believes the increase in scandium production could help boost the sector.

Secondly, Scandium International Mining filed an application in late 2019 for a patent protecting a method for recovering scandium and other metals from the waste streams of copper oxide leaching operations. In mid-2020, the company announced that copper raffinate tests showed its patent-pending process could recover enough scandium to match the supply being added to the market by Rio Tinto.

"Conditions are finally right for scandium to become the ideal lightweighting solution for aluminum," Kaiser said in his note to investors.

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Cleantech Investing

Carbon Capture and Storage: Basic Facts for Investors

Featured
nuclear reactors in sunset

This technology can capture up to 90 percent of CO2 released by burning fossil fuels for electricity generation and industrial processes such as cement production.

As world leaders continue to share net zero carbon emissions pledges and make efforts to implement green energy transitions, technology is expected to play a key role.

In recent years, carbon capture and storage has emerged as a way to potentially reduce carbon emissions. The process works by capturing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) before it is released into the atmosphere.

This technology can capture up to 90 percent of CO2 released by burning fossil fuels for electricity generation and industrial processes such as cement production.

Critics argue that it's not a solution for tackling climate change and will prolong the life of fossil fuels, but the carbon neutrality goals of major economies around the world, along with growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, continue to drive momentum in post-combustion CO2 capture, Holly Havel, senior research analyst at Lux Research, told the Investing News Network.

"Since most companies are at an early stage in their decarbonization journey and (are) prioritizing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, CO2 capture offers a near-term solution for energy-intensive industries like cement and steel that have no economical or commercially feasible alternatives for reducing emissions," she noted.

Scope 1 emissions refer to direct greenhouse gas emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization, while Scope 2 encompasses indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling mechanisms.

Although carbon capture technology is commercially ready for deployment, incumbent solvent solutions have struggled to scale for post-combustion applications due to high energy requirements, high operating costs and high capital costs, Havel explained.

"Innovations today focus on new capture mediums that address these challenges through incremental improvements, but it is becoming progressively harder to reduce the cost and energy consumption of CO2 capture technologies. The technology also faces unfavorable market conditions and lack of regulatory support."

Looking at how this space could evolve, emerging carbon capture technologies are maturing slowly, Havel said, so major technology developments or breakthroughs are unlikely over the next year alone.

"With that being said, we can expect to see continued momentum on the business side of things via investments, new partnerships and project announcements," she added.

When asked if carbon capture is worth investing in or should receive so much attention from governments around the world, Havel said that in terms of investing it depends on the technology.

"I do think the attention from governments is warranted because CO2 capture will be a necessary decarbonization tool for industries that lack any scalable alternatives to combustion-heavy processes," she said. "Regulatory incentives will be critical to drive global adoption in the near-term."

Companies to keep an eye on

When evaluating carbon capture technology, investors should focus on the energy consumption of the technology rather than the all-in cost of capture, Havel said.

She mentioned a couple of companies that are developing this technology that investors should watch out for.

"Svante is one of the most well-funded companies to have emerged in recent years and stands to be the first to deploy solid sorbents for CO2 capture at scale," she said.

"The company claims considerable cost improvements and has several industrial-scale projects underway that will be important for demonstrating commercial validation."

Compact Carbon Capture, which was acquired by Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in 2020, is another company worth monitoring, and according to Havel it really stands out from its competitors.

"The company focuses on redesigning the system itself, which would significantly reduce capital costs and could potentially lead to a very low cost of CO2 capture," she said. "The technology is also solvent agnostic, so it would be interesting to monitor potential partnerships with emerging solvent developers."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21613.18+64.75
TSXV975.58+5.13
DOW35804.38-9.42
S&P 5004701.46+10.76
NASD15845.23+70.09
ASX7407.30+7.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1796.70+5.01
Silver23.53-0.02
Copper4.41-0.06
Palladium1877.00+19.01
Platinum985.00-12.01
Oil76.01-2.38
Heating Oil2.31-0.07
Natural Gas5.15+0.08

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE TOPICS