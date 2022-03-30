Los Andes Copper Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. whereby Queen's Road Capital will invest US$4,000,000 in Los Andes by the way of convertible debenture .The Convertible Debenture will have a five-year term, carry an eight percent coupon and will be convertible into common shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of C$ 19.67. The ...

LA:CA