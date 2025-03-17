Homeland Nickel
TSXV:SHL
Homeland Nickel Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada.
Homeland Nickel Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.