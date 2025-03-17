Homeland Nickel Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper projects in Newfoundland, Canada. Its projects include Cleopatra, Red Flat Nickel Property, Shamrock Property, and Eight Dollar Mountain. The Cleopatra property is located in southwest Oregon and consists of 139 lode mining claims covering a total area of 1,162 hectares (2,872 acres). The Red Flat Nickel property is located in southwest Oregon 15 kilometers (km) east of Gold Beach and 480 km south of the City of Portland. The Eight Dollar Mountain property is located in Josephine County, Oregon. The Eight Dollar Mountain property consists of 115 claims totaling 962 hectares (2,376 acres). The Shamrock Property consists of 40 unpatented load claims, accessible by paved road, covering 758 acres and located 20 miles northwest of Medford, Oregon. It also owns a 70% interest in the Great Burnt and South Pond copper and gold properties.