Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land package by obtaining first-priority exploration claims over new areas within and adjacent to the current property boundaries for Los Andes' Vizcachitas copper project in Chile ("Vizcachitas").

The claims cover an 18 square kilometer ("km2") block within the current property boundary, and another 7km2 block adjacent to the north-east corner of the property boundary, as shown in Figure 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/916/247211_0d6be588b470c984_002.jpg

Figure 1: Historical and New Mining Claims at the Vizcachitas project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/916/247211_0d6be588b470c984_002full.jpg

The 18km2 block within the current property boundary covers the higher ground bordering the Vizcachitas deposit to the southeast, near the mineralized extensions identified in the 2023 drill program.

Following the ruling made on February 12, 2025, the cancellation of the existing exploitation claims was certified by the Court in Putaendo on March 5, 2025, and recorded in the Putaendo Mine Registration Office on April 1, 2025.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "We are very pleased to have expanded our land package to have first-priority exploration claims over a new combined area of 25km2. These additional new claims have increased our total land package to 474.4km2. This new ground has highly prospective geology, providing further potential upside for the Vizcachitas project and the Company."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247211

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperLA:CATSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Developing a World-Class Chilean Copper Asset

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London featured representatives from across the supply chain including company executives, government officials, traders and financiers, with discussions centring around current market trends and outlooks for the year ahead.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces today information which came to the attention of the Company yesterday concerning its second-largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") and which has been the subject of inquiries from a number of shareholders.

Based on insider reports filed by RCF on September 10, 2024, the Company has learned that RCF sold common shares of the Company ("Los Andes Shares") from its holdings over 19 trading days between July 23, 2024 and September 9, 2024. The Company understands that, prior to these share sales, RCF held a direct interest in the Company of approximately 13.6%, and also an indirect beneficial ownership in Los Andes Shares through its equity interest in the Company's largest shareholder, Turnbrook Mining Limited, of approximately 9%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chile Day Paris

Chile Day Paris

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Santiago Montt, has been invited by the Government of Chile to participate today as a panelist at the Chile Day Paris.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Download the PDF here.

Ramp Metals Initiates Drill Program for the Rottenstone SW Gold Property

Ramp Metals Initiates Drill Program for the Rottenstone SW Gold Property

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated drilling at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Company has completed three drill holes near Ranger-01, where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified previously. Each drill hole at Ranger has encountered the quartz diorite intrusion where the gold was previously intersected. The core is being flown back to the core shack daily where it will be logged, sampled, cut, and sent to the lab for assays.

The Company plans to drill a total of 12-15 holes across three mineralized zones including Ranger, Rush, and Rogue as shown in (Figure 1). More information on the three mineralized zones can be found in the Ramp Metals January 20th press release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Announces Executive Change

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wong has stepped down from his role as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. While Gary is transitioning from this position, he will continue to contribute to other capacities, bringing his expertise and leadership to key projects. The Board would like to thank Gary for his efforts and contributions over the past two years.

About StrategX
StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With projects on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake (Northwest Territories) and the Melville Peninsula (Nunavut), the Company is pioneering new district-scale discoveries in these underexplored regions. By integrating historical data with modern exploration techniques, StrategX provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in discovering essential metals crucial to electrification, global green energy, and supply chain security.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced EIA Confirms Taranaki VTM Project of National Significance

Download the PDF here.

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Mineralisation Continues at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Lithium Investing

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

uranium investing

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

Close of Takeover Offer

Cleantech Investing

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Gold Investing

Jim Thorne: US$5,000 Gold by 2028? "Crazy Phase" Still to Come

Uranium Investing

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

×