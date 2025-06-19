Cyprium Metals

Nifty Copper Project Virtual Site Visit

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM, OTC: CYPMF) (Cyprium or the Company) invites shareholders to join an investor webinar and live Q&A hosted by Executive Chairman Matt Fifield on Tuesday 24th June 2025. Investors will be guided on a virtual site visit of the Nifty Copper Complex showcasing the sulphide and heap leach resources and extensive brownfield infrastructure.

Executive Chair Matt Fifield said

“The Nifty Copper Complex hosts a prolific orebody and has many advantages of brownfield infrastructure. Our recent work with visualisation vendor VRIFY enables us to show interested parties the condition of the site, and make sense of the proposed open pit mine plan in a whole different light. I’m excited to share these tools with our shareholders.”

INVESTOR WEBINAR DETAILS

Date: Tuesday 24th June 2025

Time: 11:00am AWST (Perth), 1:00pm AEST (Sydney/Melbourne)

Register:https://bit.ly/4n3kfvj

Questions: The Company invites investors to submit questions via the registration page.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper miningasx:cymcopper investingcopper explorationcopper stocks
CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Cyprium Metals Limited

Nifty Copper Project Poised to Unlock Value for Cyprium Metals, Report Says

Description

The latest MST Access analyst report values Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) at AU$0.10 per share, significantly above its current trading price of AU$0.027. The valuation is underpinned by the company’s dual-track approach to restarting the Nifty copper project, a standout asset with a 20-year mine life and the potential to become one of Australia’s largest open-pit copper producers.

By leveraging existing infrastructure and its low capital intensity, Cyprium is positioned to deliver exceptional returns, according to the report. With plans to secure a strategic partner in 2025 and a fast-tracked production timeline for its Cathode project, Cyprium represents an undervalued opportunity in the ASX copper space.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:  

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals, CoTec Holdings and Nouveau Monde Graphite execs.

Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects

Faster permitting timelines for critical minerals projects could be a welcome game changer for junior mining and resource development companies, but clarity will be key to any meaningful reforms.

This was the sentiment among executives from junior mining companies in a recent panel discussion on Bill C-5, the Canadian government’s new major projects bill that will essentially fast track permitting for “national-interest” projects, including those essential to the country's critical minerals strategy.

The bill proposes the establishment of a Major Projects Office meant to be the single permitting agency for qualified projects that will cut permitting timelines from the typical five years down to two years.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its $6 million 2025 project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Over 5,000 meters of drilling together with geophysical and geochemical surveys are designed to focus on target advancement, target generation and discovery.

Highlights and Next Steps:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining: Gold, Copper Exploration in Historic, Past-Producing Regions in Canada and Mexico

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Corp. (Forte” or the “Company) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), a copper-gold exploration company focused on Peru, has successfully closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of C$2,690,000.

A C$2.4 million financing was initially announced on May 23, 2025. It was met with high investor demand, resulting in the issuance of 6,725,000 units at a price of C$0.40 per unit, and within the right of increase reserved by the Company.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cyprium Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyprium Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Extensions and New Zones of High Grade Tin at Bygoo North

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Soil Assay Results show Porphyry Cu-Au Fertility at Ashes

Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

Related News

resource investing

Extensions and New Zones of High Grade Tin at Bygoo North

Agriculture Investing

Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million

Base Metals Investing

Soil Assay Results show Porphyry Cu-Au Fertility at Ashes

Battery Metals Investing

Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

rare earth investing

Eclipse confirms high-value, coarse-grained rare earths at Grønnedal, backed by an efficient processing pathway

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Maintains Nine Mile Brook Project Option with Third Anniversary Payment

Base Metals Investing

New tenement application secured at Ashburton project

×