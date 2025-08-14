Livium and Mineral Resources Form Joint Venture to Advance LieNA Technology
The joint venture's goal is to commercialise the LieNA lithium-processing technology by issuing licences to third parties.
Livium (ASX:LIT) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) said on Monday (August 11) that they have agreed to a 50/50 joint venture regarding the LieNA lithium-processing technology.
LieNA, the joint venture entity, was formerly a subsidiary of Livium, the owner of the intellectual property for the LieNA technology — an innovative process designed to recover lithium from spodumene.
The joint venture's formation comes after the completion of Stage 1A activities under a joint development deal. The companies first began working together in August 2023, and agreed to additional Stage 1A work in January.
At the time, Livium and Mineral Resources said the work would include the assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways for the technology, and the selection of the preferred lithium product for LieNA's development.
The aim of the joint venture will be to commercialise the LieNA lithium-processing technology by issuing licences to third parties, with the next step on that path being to set up a demonstration plant. However, the companies note that current lithium market dynamics "do not support the economic construction and funding of the plant."
As a result, they have extended previous deadlines for the demonstration plant.
The partners intend for the demonstration plant to be the first licencee for the LieNA technology, and Mineral Resources can elect to independently fund, develop and operate the plant.
The licence will apply to current and future Mineral Resources projects, with the company receiving a reduced royalty rate in recognition of being the first to adopt the process.
Livium CEO and Managing Director Simon Linge emphasised that although the lithium market is currently in the midst of a "cyclical downturn," fundamental drivers like electrification and decarbonisation are in place.
“With our immediate priority being to scale our recycling business, we will now take the opportunity, with MinRes, to explore options to realise short term value or alternatively preserve medium-term value from the LieNA technology," he outlined in the company's press release.
Mineral Resources was positive on LieNA's progress so far and its future impact.
"We firmly believe the technology has a role to play in the future of lithium processing and are focused on working together to convert the strong technical delivery achieved to date into commercial outcomes," the firm said.
