Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold Bull Era Coming, Capital Rotation in Late Stages
Mar. 03, 2025 02:00PM PST
"We've been telling our followers and subscribers for a long time now, a number of years, that a capital rotation event is developing, and in fact now we've gotten to the point where a capital rotation event is very close," said Kevin Wadsworth of NorthstarBadcharts.com.
Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com outline the capital rotation event they see unfolding, explaining how it will lead to not just a gold bull market, but a new gold bull era.
They also share their takes on gold stocks, as well as the silver, uranium and crypto sectors.
