Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vanadium Investing

QEM’s Julia Creek Vanadium Asset Gets Coordinated Project Status in Queensland

A scoping study for the project outlines production of about 10,571 tonnes of 99.95 percent pure vanadium pentoxide and 313 million litres of transport fuel annually over a 30 year mine life.

Vanadium periodic symbol.
AlexLMX / iStock

Explorer and developer QEM (ASX:QEM) said on Monday (December 23) that its Julia Creek vanadium and energy project has received coordinated project status from Queensland’s Office of the Coordinator-General.

According to QEM, the declaration will allow the office to facilitate regulatory approvals.

The company has been working for the last 24 months on environmental baselines needed for Julia Creek's environmental impact statement (EIS), and will now start preparing draft terms of reference for the EIS.

“Coordinated Project status is another major milestone for QEM and I welcome the ongoing support from the Queensland Government for new and expanded mining opportunities and high-value industries, particularly in regional Queensland,” said QEM Chairman Tim Wall in the company's press release.

Jarrod Bleiji, deputy premier and minister for state development, infrastructure and planning, said the declaration “is another example of how Queensland is now open for business under the Crisafulli LNP Government.”

Julia Creek is located in Northwest Queensland, where it covers 250 square kilometres. QEM says the asset is “one of the single largest vanadium deposits in the world today.”

Its resource currently stands at 2,870 million tonnes at 0.31 percent vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), with 461 million tonnes at 0.28 percent V2O5 in the indicated category and 2,406 million tonnes at 0.31 percent V2O5 in the inferred category.

A scoping study released on August 27 reveals that the project aims to produce approximately 10,571 tonnes of 99.95 percent pure V2O5 and 313 million litres of transport fuel annually over a 30 year mine life.

The company has said Julia Creek has the potential to create up to 600 jobs over a two year construction period and approximately 588 permanent jobs during its operational phase.

“The dual-commodity nature of our project seeks to address two urgent needs: long-duration energy storage and domestic fuel security,” commented QEM Managing Director Gavin Loyden on Monday.

“The adoption of vanadium flow batteries is accelerating around the world, and Queensland is uniquely positioned to establish a ‘pit to battery’ manufacturing value chain. QEM will expand its participation in this value chain by processing its vanadium pentoxide into vanadium electrolyte for long-duration batteries,” he furthered.

QEM completed a AU$2.76 million capital raise for the project on October 26, with new shares and options issued to support progress on a prefeasibility study.

Construction is slated for early 2028, while a commissioning and operational phase is set for late 2029.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:QEM
vanadium investingvanadium stocksvanadium developmentasx stocksqueenslandaustraliaVanadium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.