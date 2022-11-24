How to Invest in Index Funds
An index fund is a financial vehicle constructed to match a specific index, such as the S&P 500. Are index funds the right addition to your portfolio?
Index funds are often considered core portfolio holdings for long-term growth and retirement, such as IRAs and 401(k) accounts. Is investing in an index fund right for your portfolio?
Index funds are a specific type of mutual fund or ETF designed to follow an entire index rather than a selection of assets or managed portfolios like other ETFs and mutual funds. Index funds are generally low-risk and low-cost investments with the potential for consistent growth, depending on overall market conditions.
Keep reading to learn more about index funds and how they might be the right choice for building a solid foundation for your portfolio.
What is an index fund?
Index funds are ETFs composed of an entire index. For example, the S&P 500 index had a 28.71 percent return in 2021. To tap into that growth with stocks, you must buy shares in all 500 companies. Alternatively, you can buy into an index fund of those same 500 companies.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffet recommends index funds for steady returns and growth, stating, “When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap outsized profits, not the clients. Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds.”
Investing in an index fund may not typically exhibit aggressive growth but often provides low-risk and consistent returns. You’ll benefit from overall market growth rather than an individual company or commodity.
Are index funds a good investment?
Index funds are widely considered an excellent addition to an investment portfolio due to their inherent diversification and potential for long-term yields. However, like other investments, there are notable factors to consider when choosing the right index fund.
What are the benefits of an index fund? Key advantages include:
- Benefit from overall market conditions rather than specific companies, commodities, or sectors.
- Potential for long-term growth, making them ideal for retirement accounts.
- Index funds are passive fund management, which means lower fees than active ETFs and mutual funds.
However, there are some notable drawbacks, such as:
- Not well-suited for investors seeking aggressive growth, except for market-moving conditions.
- The index fund will always follow the stated index, which creates limited flexibility. For example, the S&P 500 index will always contain the top 500 market capitalization companies, but lower-cap companies often provide more significant returns.
- The calculation of stock indexes varies per fund and can create a disadvantage. For example, the DIJA price-weight index does not consider the relative price to the industry sector or market cap, which may result in overvaluing high-priced stocks.
Index funds are considered low-cost investments due to their passive nature. As a result, they incur fewer fees than actively managed funds, in which a manager will make several transactions with fees that cut into profits. However, that doesn't mean index funds do not have fees, so make sure you understand all fees involved before investing.
How do index funds compare to other investment tools? Index funds can be considered mutual funds or ETFs, depending on structure and management. Rather than a different investment vehicle, they’re a subclass focusing on indexes.
What are the most popular index funds?
Index funds are a strong addition to an investor’s portfolio to provide low-cost and often low-risk growth. Some of the most popular index funds based on volume are:
- Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:FNILX)
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ARCA:VOO)
- Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)
- Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (ARCA:DIA)
Which fund is right for you? Each of the above funds has a wealth of data regarding composition and historical performance.
For example, FNILX is down 16.39 percent over a year but up 8.94 percent since it was created in 2018. The index fund comprises 514 individual companies across most sectors, giving you access to a wide range of opportunities for long-term growth.
Read through each fund’s prospective, compositions, fees and performance to decide on the right choice for your portfolio.
How to invest in index funds?
You’ve decided to invest in an index fund; what do you do next? You’ll need to first consider a few essential factors before investing, such as:
- The index fund’s target index and how it aligns with your investment goals.
- How much of your portfolio should be invested? The traditional 5 percent rule is a general guideline, but since index funds provide such widespread diversification, you may decide to invest more than 5 percent.
- Understand all fees and fine print involved in the index fund. While they are typically considered low-cost, they will still have fees.
You’ll generally need a brokerage account to invest in an index fund, such as those provided by Vanguard, BlackRock or Fidelity. If you’re an active investor, your existing brokerage account will likely give you access to index funds.
You may also decide to roll over an employer plan, such as your 401(k), into an index fund that more accurately reflects your goals. Be aware of any fees or limitations of your employer fund before going this route.
Investor takeaway
Index funds have been a time-honored investment for slow and steady growth since their inception in the 1970s. As a result, your profit or loss will more closely reflect overall market conditions and performance rather than the success or failure of a specific company.
These specialized ETFs are well-suited for beginner and experienced investors due to their ease of access and inherent diversification. Consider investing in an index fund that aligns with your goals and objectives for long-term growth.
