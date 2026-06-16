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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 16, 2026 06:23AM PST
SpaceX's Friday debut and upcoming OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs are poised to reshape venture market liquidity, but PitchBook data shows capital remains concentrated in a handful of AI names.
Masha Stock / Adobe Stock
The US venture capital market is at a critical turning point where massive AI companies are poised to reshape market liquidity.
While top-line venture figures suggest a booming ecosystem, data presented by PitchBook’s Emily Zheng at Web Summit reveal capital - and attention - are concentrated on a handful of marquee AI names, while much of the ecosystem remains constrained by higher rates and limited exit options.
SpaceX's (NASDAQ:SPCX) debut on Friday (June 12) capped a years-long journey from private launch provider to public market heavyweight, with shares soaring on its first day of trading.
OpenAI and Anthropic’s forthcoming IPOs will also set records. These exits could revitalize the market as retail and everyday investors are about to gain unprecedented access to private tech assets through tender offers and new regulated funds.
As the secondary market expands to funnel retail investors into these mature, highly concentrated assets, the broader ecosystem enters a critical experimental year where the immense operational costs of AI must rapidly translate into profitability before looming mega-IPOs force a systemic market re-rating.
For investors trying to make sense of it, the next few months could be defining.
The great divergence
During a call after the Summit, Zheng characterized the current landscape not necessarily as healthy, but as heavy.
She traces today’s split market back to the Fed’s tightening cycle in 2022, but points to the 2025 cohort of listings as an early signal of a potential reset.
“A lot of these companies that did go public went public at a lower valuation than their highest private valuation,” she said, which effectively turned them into down-round IPOs.
She describes this as a healthier step than resisting markdowns, which resulted in a logjam of deal-making and exit activity.
That reluctance to reprice, she says, “was trapping them in golden handcuffs.”
At the same time, she stresses that today’s venture landscape is far from normal: a handful of highly hyped, marquee names are capturing a disproportionate share of dollars and attention, whereas in a typical market, activity would be far less concentrated.
For example, PitchBook data shows that SpaceX’s acquisition of xAI for US$250 billion accounted for 72 percent of US$347.30 billion in exit value in Q1.
Valuations in the Series A and B stages are also highly elevated, largely driven by a so-called “AI premium”, but also the high costs of building and running AI infrastructure that force companies to raise larger rounds.
The critical question for 2026 is whether this dispersion in value is genuine or merely price inflation.
“In terms of whether genuine value is being created,” Zheng explained, “will ultimately come down to how quickly AI can become profitable.”
While some of the shift reflects ordinary price inflation, she believes a majority of the dispersion can be attributed to the AI hype right now.
The IPO landscape: Mega names vs. the next cohort
Investor focus remains on SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI’s “mega IPOs”, and the market’s performance upon their public listing will be a critical catalyst.
Zheng outlines two paths: a successful debut could validate the high AI valuations currently dominating the sector and trigger a wave of new exits and dealmaking. Conversely, a poor performance could chill secondary trading and force a major re-evaluation of AI pricing across the board.
With so much late-stage liquidity now running through the secondary market, that fork in the road matters directly for retail investors. Many are accessing private companies through vehicles on platforms like Robinhood or Fundrise, which Zheng stresses are diversified baskets rather than single-name bets. She points to a “next cohort” of high‑conviction companies in secondary trading, such as Databricks, Stripe and Anduril.
“They’re not necessarily quite as big or quite as dominant in the secondary market right now, but they certainly are capturing a lot of activity. Time will tell where things will play out, but I think there’s just going to be a lot of enthusiasm for the next cohort… once we see these companies go public.”
At the same time, she warns that retail is still coming in “much later in the life cycle,” often when companies are over a decade old, and that these positions are less liquid and less transparent than traditional public assets, keeping risk levels elevated.
Zheng views the “democratization” of venture as promising but still highly experimental, and the race to standardize this infrastructure is not without conflict. A recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by Nasdaq Private Market against Vancouver-based Hiive underscores the high stakes in controlling the plumbing of secondary trading.
NPM alleges that Hiive’s process for converting non-standardized information, such as emails, into standardized exchange data infringes on its newly granted patent for share transfer settlement.
While Hiive has dismissed the claim as meritless, Zheng says the outcome of this legal battle may determine which entities and automated technologies will define the legal standards for venture secondaries moving forward.
For retail investors who rely on these platforms for liquidity, the case serves as a reminder that the systems facilitating their access are themselves subject to significant legal and regulatory headwinds.
For all the record-breaking headlines, today’s venture market appears to be less of a triumphant new regime than a fragile, AI‑heavy late cycle built on the promise that profitability will catch up - a promise that will be tested by the coming wave of mega AI IPOs.
In that sense, 2026 is less about “democratization” as an accomplished fact and more about an open experiment. Whether this heavy, AI‑driven cycle hardens into a sustainable new normal or gives way to another painful reset will depend on how quickly AI businesses can turn cost into cash, and how the market chooses to price that transition in real time.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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