Miivo Launches Low Cost, Fully Automated AI Customer Insights Tool for Small to Medium Size Businesses

Miivo Launches Low Cost, Fully Automated AI Customer Insights Tool for Small to Medium Size Businesses

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Customer Insights tool, a new standalone, self-serve product that enables small and mid-market businesses to monitor customer sentiment and manage their online reputation across Google Reviews, Instagram, and Reddit using artificial intelligence.

Miivo's Customer Insights is a low cost tool designed to reduce the time businesses spend tracking and responding to customer feedback. Miivo's AI analyzes review trends and sentiment patterns to surface specific, data-driven recommendations businesses can act on to improve customer experience and retention. Users can monitor reviews and mentions in real time across supported platforms and address them using on-brand, AI-predrafted replies - eliminating the need for manual monitoring or generic responses. The product requires no onboarding support or third-party tools, and is accessible as a standalone offering within the Miivo suite of products.

The product can be found at https://www.miivo.ai/reputation-management.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo, commented, "We are pleased to launch our fully automated AI Customer Insights tool at a very low cost for businesses. What customers say about your business online shapes how new customers find you and what they think before they walk in the door. "We built Miivo Customer Insights to give businesses a simple way to stay on top of that conversation and to respond in a way that actually reflects their brand, crucially, without it becoming another full-time job."

The launch expands Miivo's product suite beyond operational, financial, and sales intelligence, extending the platform's utility into customer experience and brand management. Online reputation represents a meaningful and often underserved operational challenge for small and mid-market businesses, and its Customer Insights tool is designed to address that directly through a self-serve model consistent with the Company's broader product strategy.

The Company continues to develop its technology around the real-world challenges its customers face, with additional products currently in testing and expected to be released over the coming months.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement, and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information
Miivo AI Inc.
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivo.ai
Website: https://www.miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations with respect to the Miivo Customer Insights product, anticipated user adoption, product development, and business growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to commercial performance of new product features, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306402

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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