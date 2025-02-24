- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Hastings and Wyloo to Form Joint Venture for Yangibana Rare Earths Project
Wyloo will hold a 60 percent participating interest in the unincorporated joint venture, while Hastings subsidiary Yangibana Jubilee will hold 40 percent.
Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF) has signed an exclusive non-binding term sheet with Wyloo to form an unincorporated joint venture to develop the Yangibana rare earths and niobium project.
Hastings regards Western Australia-based Yangibana as a world-class rare earths and niobium deposit.
Discovered in 2014, Yangibana has since progressed from exploration to construction, with first production expected in the second quarter of 2026. The operation has a projected 17 year mine life, with Stage 1 concentrate production estimated at 37,000 tonnes per year. Construction at the site is described as 30 percent complete.
“The joint venture agreement is the result of what has been ongoing, positive discussions between Hastings and Wyloo regarding the exchangeable notes and a mutually beneficial way to proceed with the development of the Yangibana project, within which significant value will be realised,” said Hastings Executive Chairman Charles Lew.
Wyloo will hold a 60 percent participating interest in the unincorporated joint venture, with the option to increase its share to 70 percent. Hastings’ subsidiary, Yangibana Jubilee, will have the other 40 percent.
A Financial Review article notes that if all steps of the deal are completed, Hastings' AU$200 million debt to Wyloo will be settled. Wyloo, which is led by billionaire Andrew Forrest, lent AU$150 million to Hastings in 2022, earmarking the funds for the purchase of a 21.5 percent stake in Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO,OTC Pink:NOPMF).
In November 2024, Wyloo issued a default notice to Hastings, citing concerns over the company’s ability to pay back the debt. This action came after Hastings secured a AU$5 million loan from Equator Capital, an entity associated with Lew. The default notice was subsequently withdrawn, and both parties resumed discussions to resolve the financial concerns.
As mentioned, if Hastings satisfies all terms of the new deal with Wyloo, the debt will be forgiven.
The first step, which saw Hastings transfer the majority of its Neo position to Wyloo, was completed on February 20. Wyloo now holds 19.9 percent of Neo. Step two involves the establishment of the 60/40 joint venture.
The final step will see Hastings sell its remaining 1.46 percent of Neo shares, with all sale proceeds to be paid to Wyloo.
Execution of the deal is expected by the end of March. The arrangements are subject to shareholder approval.
Shares of Hastings jumped on the news, rising as high as AUS$0.37 on February 21. However, the company's share price has declined significantly over the past year due to the uncertainty at Yangibana, falling around 40 percent.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.