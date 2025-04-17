Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,300 for First Time

The price of gold has set a new record, breaching US$3,300 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighed in on Trump's tariffs.

The gold price reached yet another record high on Wednesday (April 16), breaking US$3,300 per ounce.

The precious metal has gained significant momentum since the beginning of the year. In trading on Wednesday it surged past the US$3,300 mark, climbing as high as US$3,354.10.

The price retreated below the US$3,300 level on Thursday (April 17).

Dean Belder

Dean Belder

Investment Market Content Specialist

Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.

As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.

Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.

