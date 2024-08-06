Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount

Global markets tumbled lower on Monday, with some indexes registering their worst days in years.

"Recession" written with smoke clouds.
D koi / Unsplash

Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.

The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.

Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.

This marked the steepest three day percentage declines for these US indexes since June 2022.

European markets also faced significant declines, with the STOXX Europe 600 (INDEXSTOXX:SXXP) dropping by 2.9 percent, and major indexes in Germany, France and the UK falling between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.

Asian markets were not spared either. Japan's Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) fell by 3.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG:HSI) in Hong Kong dropped by 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Tuesday (August 6) down 1.58 percent at 21,979.36 points, its lowest close since early July. The materials and healthcare sectors led the declines.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told Reuters that Tuesday's selloff was a "catch-up effect" for Canadian markets, which had been closed for a holiday on Monday as global markets faced volatility.

The widespread market downturn began as concerns over a US recession intensified following a series of economic data releases that suggested weakening economic conditions. Investors were particularly alarmed by the unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate and slower-than-expected jobs growth, which fueled fears of an impending slowdown.

Addressing whether more pain is still to come, Kevin Nicholson, global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group, said time will tell. “I think that the data will play out over time and let us know if today’s reaction is an overreaction or the appropriate reaction,” he commented to the news outlet.

US Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, recently dispelled notions of an economic freefall, despite the necessity of rate cuts to prevent a downturn.

"If the market moves give us an indication over a long arc that we're looking at a deceleration of growth, then we should react to that," Goolsbee said during the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.

"As you see jobs numbers come in weaker than expected but not looking yet like recession, I do think you want to be forward-looking at where the economy is headed for (in) making the decisions,” he added.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
technology investinglife science investingfinancetradingresource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.