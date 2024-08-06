- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount
Global markets tumbled lower on Monday, with some indexes registering their worst days in years.
Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.
The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.
Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.
This marked the steepest three day percentage declines for these US indexes since June 2022.
European markets also faced significant declines, with the STOXX Europe 600 (INDEXSTOXX:SXXP) dropping by 2.9 percent, and major indexes in Germany, France and the UK falling between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.
Asian markets were not spared either. Japan's Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) fell by 3.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG:HSI) in Hong Kong dropped by 2.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Tuesday (August 6) down 1.58 percent at 21,979.36 points, its lowest close since early July. The materials and healthcare sectors led the declines.
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told Reuters that Tuesday's selloff was a "catch-up effect" for Canadian markets, which had been closed for a holiday on Monday as global markets faced volatility.
The widespread market downturn began as concerns over a US recession intensified following a series of economic data releases that suggested weakening economic conditions. Investors were particularly alarmed by the unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate and slower-than-expected jobs growth, which fueled fears of an impending slowdown.
Addressing whether more pain is still to come, Kevin Nicholson, global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group, said time will tell. “I think that the data will play out over time and let us know if today’s reaction is an overreaction or the appropriate reaction,” he commented to the news outlet.
US Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, recently dispelled notions of an economic freefall, despite the necessity of rate cuts to prevent a downturn.
"If the market moves give us an indication over a long arc that we're looking at a deceleration of growth, then we should react to that," Goolsbee said during the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.
"As you see jobs numbers come in weaker than expected but not looking yet like recession, I do think you want to be forward-looking at where the economy is headed for (in) making the decisions,” he added.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.