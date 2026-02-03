LAURION Reports Wide Mineralized Zones and High-Grade Polymetallic Intercepts from LBX25-097 and LBX25-100, Advancing Structural Continuity at Ishkoday

(TheNewswire)
Drill Hole LBX25-097 — Highlights
15.50 m @ 0.617 g/t Au, 2.87 g/t Ag, 0.48% Zn (135.50-151.00 m)
Including 7.70 m @ 0.73 g/t Au, 4.76 g/t Ag, 0.78% Zn (135.50-143.20 m)
Including 0.90 m @ 4.35 g/t Au, 21.20 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 4.22% Zn (135.50-136.40 m)
This drill hole demonstrates a broad mineralized envelope hosting localized high-grade gold and zinc values
Drill Hole LBX25-100 — Highlights
0.80 m @ 1.14 g/t Au, 2.50 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 0.70% Zn (169.00-169.80 m)
0.60 m @ 0.93 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag, 0.16% Cu, 0.64% Zn (284.40-285.0 m)
0.70 m @ 0.44 g/t Au, 7.00 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu, 1.81% Zn (183.70-184.40 m)
Toronto, Ontario – February 3, 2026 – TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") reports assay results from drill holes LBX25-097 and LBX25-100 from the Company's recent Fall diamond drilling program totalling 1,821 metres completed in 8 drill holes at the A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone at the Ishkōday Project, located in the Beardmore–Geraldton Greenstone Belt of north-western Ontario, approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
Drill holes LBX25-097 and LBX25-100 were designed to support targeted infill drilling and improve geological confidence within the northeastern A-Zone, confirming mineralized horizons interpreted to run sub-parallel to the main trend. The drill program also followed-up on historical drilling and more recent LAURION drilling that intersected a broad anomalous gold zone with localized higher-grade mineralization, helping to refine the Company's understanding of the system and guide more precise future targeting.
"The A-Zone remains one of our priorities as we focus on creating value through targeted, technically driven drilling," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "Our objective is to systematically strengthen geological confidence, refine our understanding of mineralization, and advance the technical foundation necessary to support future resource definition. Every well-planned hole moves the project forward and enhances our ability to unlock Ishkōday's broader potential."
Geological Context and Proximal Drill Results
Historical and proximal drilling within the A-Zone demonstrated consistent gold-silver-zinc mineralization across multiple drill holes, supporting geological continuity within this portion of the system.
LBX12-002 intersected 3.0 m grading 1.88 g/t Au and 4.5 m grading 1.02 g/t Au, including 4.5 m grading 1.02 g/t Au, 2.8 g/t Ag and 1.03% Zn (86.5–91.0 m).
Historic drill hole 92-64 returned 4.30 m @ 4.89 g/t Au, 8.0 g/t Ag and 1.00% Zn (45.8–49.3 m).
Historic drill hole 92-65 intersected multiple mineralized intervals including 7.7 m @ 1.46 g/t Au, 12.5 g/t Ag and 1.04% Zn, and 0.7 m @ 25.71 g/t Au and 1.21% Zn, confirming the presence of locally high-grade zones.
LBX12-007 intersected a broad mineralized zone containing narrower higher-grade intervals, including 1.0 m @ 7.38 g/t Au (103–104 m), within a silicified horizon below the main mineralized zone.1
Collectively, these results reinforce the interpreted continuity of polymetallic mineralization within the A-Zone and provide a strong geological framework for ongoing targeted drilling.
Readers are cautioned that the proximity of drill holes does not imply continuity of mineralization and that true widths in the cases of historic drilling are currently unknown.
Mineralization of the A-Zone
Mineralization at the A-Zone/McLeod and CRK Zone, is part of a large hydrothermal system — essentially a network of mineral-rich fluids that moved through the rocks during ancient volcanic activity. As these fluids cooled, they deposited gold, silver, zinc, copper and other metals within the surrounding rock.
Importantly, the metals are not confined to a single narrow vein. Instead, they occur across broader zones that include multiple veins, fine stringers of mineralization, and areas where sulfide minerals are more concentrated. These zones are surrounded by large areas of altered rock, a key geological indicator that mineralizing fluids were active across a wide footprint. As drilling and geological modelling continue, LAURION is gaining a clearer understanding of the size, shape, and direction of these mineralized zones — helping the Company to continue to target future drilling more precisely and advance the Ishkōday Project with growing confidence.
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Core Length (m)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu
(%)
|
Zn
(%)
|
LBX25-097
|
34.50
|
41.00
|
6.50
|
0.025
|
1.45
|
0.01
|
0.26
|
including
|
34.50
|
35.50
|
1.00
|
0.037
|
3.30
|
0.02
|
0.76
|
LBX25-097
|
52.60
|
53.25
|
0.65
|
0.802
|
0.80
|
|
0.02
|
LBX25-097
|
55.00
|
55.5
|
0.50
|
0.127
|
2.80
|
0.04
|
0.97
|
LBX25-097
|
64.50
|
65.20
|
0.70
|
0.454
|
1.50
|
0.05
|
0.47
|
LBX25-097
|
66.80
|
67.40
|
0.60
|
0.437
|
42.10
|
|
0.04
|
LBX25-097
|
76.50
|
77.00
|
0.50
|
0.777
|
2.10
|
0.03
|
0.40
|
LBX25-097
|
135.50
|
151.00
|
15.50
|
0.617
|
2.87
|
0.03
|
0.48
|
including
|
135.50
|
143.20
|
7.70
|
0.732
|
4.76
|
0.04
|
0.78
|
including
|
135.50
|
136.40
|
0.90
|
4.350
|
21.20
|
0.11
|
4.22
|
including
|
148.90
|
149.90
|
1.00
|
1.445
|
0.60
|
|
0.03
|
LBX25-097
|
158.75
|
159.25
|
0.50
|
1.100
|
3.30
|
0.08
|
0.96
|
LBX25-097
|
170.90
|
171.40
|
0.50
|
0.278
|
2.20
|
0.05
|
0.64
|
LBX25-097
|
172.40
|
173.00
|
0.60
|
0.786
|
0.60
|
|
0.03
|
LBX25-100
|
22.80
|
23.30
|
0.50
|
0.407
|
0.50
|
|
0.02
|
LBX25-100
|
26.50
|
27.30
|
0.80
|
0.575
|
0.25
|
|
0.03
|
LBX25-100
|
39.00
|
48.80
|
9.80
|
0.109
|
0.85
|
0.02
|
0.19
|
including
|
48.30
|
48.80
|
0.50
|
0.825
|
4.50
|
0.09
|
0.78
|
LBX25-100
|
67.00
|
69.50
|
2.50
|
0.295
|
0.96
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
LBX25-100
|
87.50
|
92.50
|
5.00
|
0.090
|
1.17
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
including
|
87.50
|
88.50
|
1.00
|
0.282
|
2.45
|
0.03
|
0.73
|
including
|
88.00
|
88.50
|
0.50
|
0.270
|
3.70
|
0.04
|
1.32
|
LBX25-100
|
96.90
|
97.70
|
0.80
|
0.158
|
3.30
|
0.03
|
0.40
|
LBX25-100
|
106.50
|
107.30
|
0.80
|
0.254
|
7.10
|
0.05
|
0.75
|
LBX25-100
|
129.80
|
149.80
|
20.00
|
0.102
|
0.81
|
0.01
|
0.22
|
including
|
130.60
|
131.10
|
0.50
|
0.937
|
14.90
|
0.11
|
4.33
|
including
|
144.60
|
145.10
|
0.50
|
0.193
|
1.90
|
0.05
|
1.14
|
LBX25-100
|
169.00
|
169.80
|
0.80
|
1.135
|
2.50
|
0.03
|
0.70
|
LBX25-100
|
179.00
|
187.00
|
8.00
|
0.130
|
2.16
|
0.05
|
0.28
|
including
|
180.00
|
181.40
|
1.40
|
0.403
|
5.15
|
0.11
|
0.36
|
including
|
183.70
|
184.40
|
0.70
|
0.443
|
7.00
|
0.15
|
1.81
|
LBX25-100
|
284.40
|
285.00
|
0.60
|
0.929
|
3.60
|
0.16
|
0.64
TABLE OF ASSAYS FOR DRILL HOLES LBX25-097 AND LBX25-100
NOTE: Intervals represent core length. The interval widths reported are down-hole widths. The true widths of the mineralized zones are not known at this time as there is insufficient information to determine the orientation of the mineralization.
|
Name
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Depth
(m)
|
LBX25-097
|
323.0
|
128
|
-46
|
446537
|
5513245
|
237
|
LBX25-100
|
322.4
|
130
|
-50
|
446494
|
5513229
|
300
|
Total
|
537
Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkōday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory. All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QA/QC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, is stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore and moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkōday Project. Note: QA/QC review of standards and duplicates indicates analytical results are reliable. One zinc standard adjacent to a high-grade zinc interval returned elevated values consistent with expected analytical behaviour following high-grade samples.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Pierre-Jean-Lafleur P. Eng, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC Pink market under the symbol LMEFF. The Company currently has 278,716,413 common shares outstanding, with approximately 73.6% held by insiders and long-term "Friends and Family" investors, reflecting strong alignment between management, the Board, and shareholders.
LAURION's primary focus is the 100%-owned, district-scale Ishkōday Project, a 57 km² land package hosting gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. The Company is advancing Ishkōday through a disciplined, milestone-driven exploration strategy focused on strengthening geological confidence, defining structural continuity.
LAURION's strategy is centered on deliberate value creation. The Company is prioritizing systematic technical advancement, integrated geological and structural modeling, and the evaluation of optional, non-dilutive pathways, including historical surface stockpile processing, that may support flexibility in LAURION's exploration plans without diverting the Company's focus from its core exploration objectives.
The Company's overarching objective is to build project value before monetization, ensuring that any future strategic outcomes are supported by technical clarity, reduced execution risk, and demonstrated scale. While the Board remains attentive to strategic interest that may arise, LAURION is not driven by transaction timing. Instead, the Company is focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that strengthens long-term shareholder value.
LAURION will continue to communicate updates through timely disclosure and will issue press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws should any material information arise.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Company's ability to advance the Ishkōday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Company's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities, including the Company's diamond drill program referenced in this press release and the Company's other planned activities for the Ishkōday Project for the remainder of 2026, and the statements regarding the Company's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Company or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Company to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
1 The information set forth above regarding historical drill holes 92-64 and 92-65 are referenced from the Report on Drill Results Exploration Octopus – October 1992 prepared by Remy Verschelden and Daniel Chainey. The information set forth above regarding drill holes LBX12-001, LBX12-002 and LBX12-007 are referenced from the 2012 Drilling Report prepared by Joseph Campbell, P.Geo.
