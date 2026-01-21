GFG Delivers Broad Gold Intercept of 1.01 g/t Au over 51.5 m including 6.36 g/t Au over 5.0 m and Advances Discovery Driven District-Scale Exploration at Goldarm

GFG Resources Inc. reports six holes and two hole extensions from the 12-hole Phase 2-2025 drill program at the Aljo Gold Project located on the Company’s Goldarm Property in the prolific Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada . The Phase 2-2025 drill program at Aljo was designed to confirm and expand mineralization across the Main, Hangingwall and Footwall Zones. Infill and step-out drilling in the Main and HW ...

GFG:CC