First Nation-Owned Minago Project Pushes Manitoba into Critical Minerals Spotlight
Norway House believes the Manitoba-based Minago project could become a key supplier of critical minerals like magnesium.
A First Nation-owned mining project in Northern Manitoba is drawing national attention after new assessments suggest it could become a major North American source of magnesium.
Norway House took full ownership of the Minago nickel property in November 2024, and has since rebranded it as a critical minerals project after discovering large quantities of magnesium and platinum-group metals.
“Instead of a nickel project, we found out that we had a treasure chest of all sorts of critical minerals and very obscure minerals that really makes the project much more valuable, and unbelievably more attractive to produce,” Jim Rondeau, the community’s major projects director and a former Manitoba cabinet minister, told CBC.
In focus is a 60 meter band of dolomite rock containing what Rondeau described as a significant concentration of pure magnesium. In his view, the site could “rival the Ring of Fire in Ontario.”
“We could be producing all of the magnesium for Canada and the US for generations,” he added.
Magnesium, which is listed as a critical mineral in Canada, is prized for its use in aluminum alloys for automobiles, machinery and advanced manufacturing. It also has roles in aerospace and clean energy applications.
Norway House estimates production could begin by 2027, but reaching that point will require an investment of roughly C$1.3 billion. Based on a 2011 assessment, Rondeau said the mine has the potential to produce more than C$20 billion a year, and he believes that number could climb dramatically with the newly identified platinum-group metals.
Still, he emphasized the project cannot move ahead without support. Norway House has asked the federal government for about C$110 million and the province for roughly C$60 million to cover infrastructure and skills training.
To date, provincial support has been limited. Manitoba has provided C$50,000 from its mineral development fund for magnesium testing, along with ongoing non-financial assistance on permitting and quarry licensing.
Magnesium production is heavily centered in China, which currently supplies approximately 85 percent of the world’s demand. This concentration exposes North American manufacturers to price volatility and geopolitical risk.
West High Yield secures Record Ridge approval
While Manitoba’s Minago project is currently capturing national attention, BC has quietly emerged as another potential frontier for magnesium-mining activity in North America.
In October, West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY,OTC Pink:WHYRF) received final approval from BC's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals to develop and operate its Record Ridge industrial minerals mine near Rossland.
The provincial Mines Act Permit allows construction and operations after extensive environmental assessments and consultations with Indigenous and local communities.
The project will focus on magnesium, but the site also contains silica, nickel and iron.
The company's long-term goal is to establish Canada’s first magnesium-refining plant.
