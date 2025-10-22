West High Yield Resources Secures Approval for Record Ridge Mine
The Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine (RRIMM) is among North America’s more advanced critical mineral projects, designed to align with both British Columbia’s and Canada’s critical minerals strategies.
West High Yield (TSXV:WHY,OTC Pink:WHYRF) has received final approval from British Columbia’s Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals to develop and operate its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine near Rossland.
The provincial Mines Act Permit authorizes the construction and operation of the Record Ridge project, known for its deposits of magnesium, silica, nickel, and iron, after years of environmental assessment and consultation with Indigenous and local communities.
“This major milestone represents years of disciplined technical, regulatory, and community collaboration,” said Frank Marasco, president and CEO of West High Yield. “The RRIMM Permit validates the strength of our Project, our team, and our long-term vision.”
The project focuses on magnesium, which is a key component for electric vehicles, clean energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
Under the new permit, construction and mining will proceed in collaboration with Skemxist Solutions, a partner company of the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB), ensuring Indigenous participation and oversight in environmental management and contracting.
Chief Clarence Louie of the OIB welcomed the decision, saying, “Through collaboration with WHY Resources and Skemxist Solutions, we are demonstrating that responsible development and Indigenous economic leadership can go hand in hand. This Project brings opportunity, training, and long-term benefits for our people and the entire region.”
The company said its immediate focus will be on post-permit compliance work, including environmental, safety, and engineering activities, followed by site preparation and road construction.
During the mine’s initial phase, ore from Record Ridge will be shipped to a US buyer for offsite processing, generating early cash flow while plans for a domestic refining facility advance.
Marasco said the company’s long-term goal is to establish Canada’s first magnesium-refining plant, which could create hundreds of jobs and strengthen British Columbia’s role in the global critical minerals sector. “
The mine is expected to provide significant economic benefits for the surrounding region through new employment, training, and contracting opportunities while supporting Canada’s clean-energy transition.
The company also noted that future verticals under evaluation include magnesium oxide and silica production, pharmaceutical-grade magnesium, and magnesium wallboard, which are all essential materials in renewable energy and construction industries.
