First Atlantic Nickel Unveils Discovery at Pipestone XL Project
First Atlantic Nickel (TSXV:FAN,OTCQB:FANCF) has announced a significant discovery at its Pipestone XL nickel-cobalt alloy project in Newfoundland, Canada.
The new discovery, named Alloy Max, extends 7 kilometers north of the existing RPM Zone within the 30 kilometer Pipestone ophiolite complex. This discovery came as part of its district-wide sampling program that includes comprehensive geological mapping, surface sampling and davis tube recovery (DTR) metallurgical testing.
The Alloy Max zone represents a large-scale awaruite target with an initial area of approximately 4 kilometers in length and 1.2 kilometers in width. Geophysical analysis indicates it mineralization could potentially be larger than the RPM zone, where drilling has confirmed significant nickel mineralization.
Exploration and funding updates
First Atlantic Nickel's exploration program at Pipestone XL is designed to support a vertically integrated supply chain for nickel-cobalt feedstock.
In the release, the company identified Alloy Max as a priority drilling target for 2026. The new zone is fully permitted and funded for drilling, with ground access established and minimal overburden.
Since December, First Atlantic has raised approximately C$7.82 million through private placements to fund drilling activities. These funds are expected to accelerate exploration and development efforts across the district, including at the Alloy Max and RPM zones.
Strategic importance of awaruite
Awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron-cobalt alloy, is pivotal to First Atlantic's strategy. The mineral's high nickel content and magnetic properties allow for efficient recovery and processing, bypassing traditional smelting processes. This aligns with the company's mission to establish a low-carbon, onshore nickel supply chain, potentially serving the battery refining and stainless steel industries without relying on offshore facilities.
Editorial Disclosure: This article was generated with the assistance of AI and subsequently reviewed and edited by a human. We welcome your feedback to help us continue to improve our content.
- First Atlantic Nickel Doubles RPM Zone at Pipestone XL Project ›
- Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends for Nickel in 2026 ›
- How to Invest in Nickel ›
- Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks ›
- First Atlantic Nickel Highlights Relevance of Pipestone XL Awaruite Nickel-Cobalt Alloy Discovery to Address U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Identified in January 14, 2026 White House Proclamation ›