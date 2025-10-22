First Atlantic Nickel Doubles RPM Zone at Pipestone XL Project
First Atlantic Nickel (TSXV:FAN,OTCQB:FANCF) has announced significant advancements at its Pipestone XL nickel alloy project in Newfoundland, Canada.
The latest findings from davis tube recovery (DTR) surface sampling have extended the RPM Zone's continuous strike length to 4 kilometers, effectively doubling the previously defined area. This expansion marks a notable step in the company's exploration efforts within the 30 kilometer nickel trend.
The extension of the RPM Zone is driven by DTR sampling and geological mapping, which have revealed a continuous stretch of mineralization. This includes a newly identified northern extension that the company has designated its first exploration priority. The sampling results from this area are consistent with those from the initial RPM discovery, supporting the continuity of awaruite nickel mineralization.
The surface sampling program has yielded magnetically recoverable DTR nickel values across a broader area than the company had previously outlined. The integration of these results and geological mapping with its Phase 2X drilling has refined the geological model, identifying a westward-dipping body of awaruite nickel mineralization.
This understanding will guide future drilling efforts across the project, with plans to adopt an eastward-oriented drilling approach to better intersect the true width of the mineralized zone.
First Atlantic Nickel has also identified a 1 kilometer southern extension of the RPM Zone that it has designated as its second exploration priority. This discovery reclassifies previously mapped submarine mafic to felsic volcanics as ultramafic peridotites hosting awaruite mineralization.
Furthermore, successful DTR results to the west of of Pipestone Pond have expanded the possible RPM target width to about 1.2 kilometers. The currently drill-defined width is 750 meters, and the company says these results demonstrate potential for westward expansion.
