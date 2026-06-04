Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

Homeland Nickel and Patriot Nickel Appoint SLR International Corporation for Permitting Support at Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties

(TheNewswire)

Homeland Nickel Inc.

Toronto, Ontario June 04, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) and Patriot Nickel Corp ("Patriot"). are pleased to announce the appointment of SLR International Corporation ("SLR") for exploration permitting support on the Cleopatra and Red Flat nickel laterite properties, located in Southern Oregon.

 

The SLR team brings extensive experience supporting mineral exploration permitting and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) compliance efforts on federal lands, including projects requiring coordination with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and United States Forest Service ("USFS"). SLR has supported mining and exploration projects involving complex federal land management and permitting considerations, including withdrawn lands, overlapping agency jurisdictions, and evolving exploration and development strategies.

 

Commenting on the SLR engagement, Homeland President and CEO Steve Balch explained "SLR will oversee modifications to our already submitted Plan of Operations for both Cleopatra and Red Flat and will support engagement with the FAST-41 Permitting Council. SLR will also assist in our permitting for 2027 in which we will increase our exploration to a 300 x 300-foot grid and to a vertical depth exceeding 50 feet. We have a plan to define our existing resources and convert them into reserves as part of a bankable feasibility study. SLR has extensive experience in permitting in multiple states including Oregon".

 

About SLR International Corporation

 

SLR is a global consulting firm and recognized leader in technical and advisory services, with over 30 years of experience supporting projects worldwide across several industries, including mining. Operating from 140+ offices across six continents, SLR brings high-quality, multidisciplinary expertise spanning environment, permitting, geology, engineering, metallurgy, and mine waste, among other disciplines.  SLR provides end-to-end support throughout every stage of the mining life cycle, from exploration and development to closure and rehabilitation. Its team of experts brings extensive experience across a wide range of commodities and mining jurisdictions globally, enabling clients to navigate complex technical, environmental, and regulatory challenges with confidence.

 

About Patriot Nickel

 

Patriot Nickel Corp is a US corporation formed to develop and produce nickel from US deposits through an agreement with Homeland Nickel Inc.  Patriot's mission is to become the leading U.S.-mined and U.S.-refined source of nickel, delivering critical mineral security for America's advanced batteries, aerospace, and clean energy future.

 

About Homeland Nickel

 

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, including two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

 

http://www.homelandnickel.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

 

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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