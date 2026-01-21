FireFox Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Intercept of 27.48 g/t Au over 1.75m at New Target at the Sarvi Project in Lapland, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND ACCESS Newswire January 21, 2026 FireFox Gold Corp. is pleased to report the first results from 2025 drilling into a new target at the western end of the Company's 100%-held Sarvi gold project in Lapland, Finland. Drill hole 25SA003 encountered a high-grade gold zone of 1.75 metres averaging 27.48 gt, including 0.8 metres at 53.50 gt gold, from 73.4 metres downhole depth. The target concept for ...

FFOX:CC