Fastmarkets’ 2025 Lithium Conference to Tackle EV Growth, Battery Supply Chains and Market Outlook
The 17th annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, hosted by Fastmarkets, is gearing up to take place in Las Vegas from June 23 to 26.
Fastmarkets is set to host its 17th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference.
Scheduled to run from June 23 to 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event will bring together global industry leaders to explore key topics shaping the future of the battery supply chain.
Discussions will cover lithium extraction technologies, including direct lithium extraction, as well as advances in processing, refining and recycling. More broadly, market outlooks, pricing trends and investment strategies will be analyzed alongside evolving ESG standards, policy impacts and risk management approaches.
The expansive four day agenda also encompasses innovation in battery chemistry, energy storage systems and raw materials sourcing, offering critical networking opportunities across the finance, mining and tech sectors.
Keynote speakers include Andreas Munz with BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF,FWB:BASF), Dale Henderson of PLS (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF), Patrick Howarth with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Peter Hannah of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Sarah Maryssael with commodities giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), among many others.
Although the first half of 2025 has been volatile for lithium and other battery metals, experts believe the medium- and-long term outlook remains bright, buoyed by positive prospects for the electric vehicle (EV) sector.
According to a June Fastmarkets report, EV demand remains strong despite negative market sentiment. EV sales in China rose 30 percent year-on-year during May, with the UK and Germany leading growth in Europe.
However, US tariffs appear to be weighing on overall vehicle demand. The firm notes that American port activity recorded its steepest monthly drop since early COVID-19 lockdowns.
EV sales, energy storage growth and supply chain resilience will be some of the key topics experts and analysts discuss at the Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
