Is Europe Moving Fast Enough to Build a Resilient Lithium Supply Chain?
Europe will soon release its Critical Raw Materials Act to identify potential strategic projects and build up reserves where supply is at risk.
Europe’s green energy transition plans are set to see the electrification of transportation take a central role.
The European Union (EU) has ambitious goals to become climate-neutral by 2050, meaning it would be an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Recently proposed legislation is looking to effectively ban all internal combustion engine cars by 2035.
In 2021 electric car registrations for the year were close to 1,729,000, up from 1,061,000 in 2020, with the prospects for the region remaining positive. Last year, the market share of battery electric cars almost doubled to around 10 percent, but challenges faced by carmakers continue to weigh on demand — with inflation and fears of a recession putting pressure on targets.
The most recent forecast from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) expects the overall EU car market to shrink again this year, slipping by 1 percent to 9.6 million units.
“To ensure a return to growth — with an even greater share of electric vehicle sales so climate targets can be met — we urgently need the right framework conditions to be put in place,” said Oliver Zipse, ACEA President and CEO of BMW. “These include greater resilience in Europe’s supply chains, an EU Critical Raw Materials Act that ensures strategic access to the raw materials needed for e-mobility, and an accelerated roll-out of charging infrastructure.”
As sales of electric vehicles increase, carmakers are looking to secure supply of key metals used in batteries, including lithium. Today, Europe is quite dependent on Australia and Chile for lithium mining supply and China for refining, but the region is taking steps to strengthen its lithium supply chain.
What is the European Critical Raw Materials Act?
In September, news broke that Europe would put forward new legislation, the European Critical Raw Materials Act. The aim of the legislation is to identify potential strategic projects and build up reserves where supply is at risk.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had learned its lesson from dependency on Russia and needed to be vigilant towards China.
"In the case of China, it is the risk of dependency on technologies and raw materials," the EU Commission President said, adding the EU needed to boost its production capacity and shift more towards trustworthy suppliers.
In October, von der Leyen said the European Union is witnessing quite an acceleration of trends and tensions with China.
"The Chinese system is fundamentally different from ours and we are aware of the nature of the rivalry,'' she said.
The moves from the EU are in line with the push seen in other regions such as North America, where the US has committed billions of dollars to reach its carbon emissions targets.
In June, the Biden administration launched the US Inflation Reduction Act, which includes climate incentives. The legislation, which was signed into law in August, requires automakers to have 50 percent of critical minerals used in EV batteries be sourced from North America or free trade agreement countries by 2024, rising to 80 percent by the end of 2026.
For its part, Canada has recently ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in lithium companies following a “multi-step national security review process.” China opposed the move, with the Canadian government also expected to release its China strategy soon.
Europe-Asia relationship in the lithium space
Speaking with the Investing News Network, Jack Bedder of Project Blue said Asia will always be a part of the European lithium-ion battery supply chain. Major Asian companies including Panasonic (OTC Pink:PCRFY,TSE:6752), Samsung (KRX:005930), BYD Company (OTC Pink:BYDDY,HKEX:1211) and CATL (SZSE:300750) all have operating capacity on the continent.
“As a result, it will be almost impossible to detach fully from Chinese-owned supply across all stages of the lithium-ion supply chain,” he said.
However, as lithium processing capacity is built-up globally at non-Chinese-owned companies, particularly within the EU, the opportunities to reduce the EU's dependency on China-owned supply improve.
“It is very unlikely that the EU will implement legislation directly prohibiting lithium supply from Chinese-owned companies, as further constraints on supply availability to the European market will only hinder growth in the industry over the coming decade,” Bedder added.
For Allan Pedersen of Wood Mackenzie, in the short- to medium-term, Europe cannot move forward without any influence from Asia.
That’s due to a few reasons. As mentioned above, many of the battery plants being constructed in Europe have Asian companies behind them, and the cathode needed in batteries is still largely produced in Asia, where the know-how is strongest. Additionally, lithium refining is mainly done in China and the majority of mineral concentrate is produced in Australia.
“China has a multi-year advantage over the rest of the world in terms of investing in the entire supply chain — it will be challenging for Europe to catch up to that in terms of investment in know-how, processing equipment and resources,” he said. “This doesn’t mean that Europe cannot make progress in this space. In lithium, we see some resource developments and processing facilities being considered and constructed.”
For the analyst, in the long term Europe has the potential to become more self-sufficient for raw materials as recycling becomes a larger part of the supply landscape to supplement domestic resources.
Lithium as toxic?
Despite the push to build a resilient supply chain by partnering with allies and developing domestic resources, it might not all be good news for European lithium miners. At the end of last year, the European lithium industry received news that the European Commission would weigh a proposal by the European Chemicals Agency to classify lithium carbonate, chloride and hydroxide as dangerous for human health.
If the proposal is approved, this could undermine the EU’s attempt to create and support a domestic battery materials supply chain, research firm Rystad Energy said in a statement.
“The EU currently relies heavily on imports of lithium to supply its nascent electric vehicle production sector and the classification may increase its reliance on other regions, at a time when the union is focused on energy security and reducing emissions,” the statement reads.
If the classification goes ahead, it would not stop lithium usage, but it is highly likely to have an impact on at least four stages: lithium mining, processing, cathode production and recycling.
“This potential ruling comes at a time when the EU is itself scrambling to build and establish local lithium supply chains. The permitting issue has repeatedly been highlighted at recent industry events as one of the main barriers to new mining projects ramping up quickly in the EU,” according to Rystad Energy analysts. “There is also further risk of potential projects losing local community support for building lithium mines and processing operations.”
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2022) ›
- Building Lithium Supply Chains: What Can the West Learn from Asia? ›
- 7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2022 ›
- Europe’s Lithium Supply Chain - Key Facts ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1773.71
|-0.13
|Silver
|21.44
|+0.02
|Copper
|3.76
|-0.02
|Palladium
|2069.86
|-1.64
|Platinum
|1008.00
|+2.00
|Oil
|84.81
|-0.78
|Heating Oil
|3.48
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|6.27
|+0.07
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.