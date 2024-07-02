- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Endeavour Pours First Gold at Lafigué Mine, Looks for More Côte d’Ivoire Opportunities
Endeavour plans to produce up to 110,000 ounces of gold at the mine in its 2024 fiscal year, with that amount rising to 200,000 ounces annually thereafter.
Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) said on Monday (July 2) that it has completed the first gold pour at its Lafigué mine in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of schedule, 21 months after construction began.
“We are proud to have achieved our first gold pour at Lafigué, which, alongside the first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion that we achieved in April, marks the successful completion of the recent phase of investment and growth that we started in Q2-2022,” said CEO Ian Cockerill in a release shared by the company.
“We now begin a new phase of increased free cash flow generation, de-levering and enhanced shareholder returns."
Lafigué is Endeavour's fifth project built in West Africa in the last decade, and according to the company was discovered for US$31 million, a low cost compared to other discoveries in the industry.
The mine is expected to produce 90,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold during the company's 2024 fiscal year at an all-in sustaining cost of US$900 to US$975 per ounce. Output is expected to increase to around 200,000 ounces in Endeavour's 2025 fiscal year, with that level of output anticipated to continue for at least 13 years.
The first gold pour included gold from both gravity and carbon-in-leach circuits, yielding approximately 380 ounces of gold. The company expects the asset to reach commercial production during its fourth fiscal quarter this year.
Currently 1.8 million metric tons of ore grading 1.37 grams per metric ton are stockpiled at Lafigué.
From 2021 to 2025, Endeavour is aiming to discover 1.2 million to 1.8 million ounces of indicated resources at the Lafigué mining permit and the wider Fetekro exploration permit. It has achieved 50 percent of the target's lower end so far.
The company is also looking at other areas of the country in hopes of further success.
"We believe this level of value creation is repeatable in West Africa," noted Cockerill. "We have already identified the Assafou deposit on the Tanda-Iguela property in Côte d’Ivoire, where we have delineated a top tier resource and another potential cornerstone asset, which will underpin our next phase of organic growth in a few years time."
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.