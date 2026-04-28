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Edited by Georgia Williams
Apr. 28, 2026 09:50AM PST
The deal advances the Noboa administration's recent efforts to revitalize the country’s stalled mining sector.
Aleks Taurus / Adobe Stock
Ecuador has finalized a US$1.7 billion mining contract with China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) Group to develop the Los Cangrejos gold and copper deposit, according to a Reuters report.
The agreement, signed with CMOC’s local subsidiary ODIN Mining del Ecuador, is expected to transform the site in the southwestern El Oro province into the country's third large-scale mining operation.
According to Ecuador’s energy ministry, the 26-year open-pit development will generate an estimated US$4.39 billion in state revenue over its lifespan through a combination of taxes, royalties, and structural fees.
Under the negotiated terms, the Ecuadorian state retains a 50 percent share of the project's total value. Furthermore, Quito will receive US$54 million in advance royalties, with an initial US$34 million paid upon signing. The remaining US$20 million is tied to future construction milestones, including the commencement of both the processing plant operations and active mining.
The Los Cangrejos agreement signals a potential turning point for an Andean mining sector that has been hampered by shifting regulations, litigation, and fierce community opposition.
Currently, Ecuador relies on just two large-scale operations:Lundin Gold's (TSX:LUG,OTCQX:LUGDF) Fruta del Norte and the Chinese-backed Mirador copper mine, both of which entered commercial production in 2019.
The Noboa administration, which secured a full four-year term in April 2025 following a snap election victory in late 2023, has positioned mining as a primary engine for economic stabilization.
To clear the backlog of delayed projects, the government pushed through a comprehensive new mining law in late February.
The legislative overhaul is designed to streamline a permitting timeline that previously stretched up to two years, introducing "environmental authorization" system while setting royalty rates between 3 and 8 percent of sales and redirecting a majority of those proceeds directly to local municipal governments to help assuage community resistance.
Noboa has also committed to bolstering state security in mineral-rich regions and cracking down on illegal mining operations.
CMOC acquired the Los Cangrejos asset through its 2025 acquisition of Lumina Gold in a US$420 million all-cash transaction.
Located approximately 450 kilometers southwest of Quito, the site is touted as the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Based on a 2023 pre-feasibility study, the scale of the deposit positions it as a globally significant asset.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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