Dogecoin and XRP Enter ETF Mainstream with First US Spot Listings
While Bitcoin and Ether have dominated headlines through spot ETF approvals earlier this year, the arrival of funds tied to Dogecoin and XRP signals a broadening of investor access to other digital assets.
Dogecoin and XRP, two of the most widely followed cryptocurrencies, have crossed into the US exchange-traded fund market.
REX-Osprey, a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE:DOJE) and the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CBOE:XRPR) this week, marking the first US-listed ETFs to provide spot exposure to the tokens.
Greg King, CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, framed the move as an extension of the firm’s first-to-market strategy. “Investors look to ETFs as trading and access vehicles,” said Greg King, CEO and founder of REX Financial and Osprey Funds.
“The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets is something REX-Osprey is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve,” King added.
DOJE is the first ETF to hold spot Dogecoin, a token that began as an online parody in 2013 and rose to prominence through social media enthusiasm, celebrity endorsements, and its instantly recognizable Shiba Inu mascot. The ETF gives traditional brokerage account holders the ability to trade DOGE without direct crypto exchange access.
For XRP, XRPR provides investors with exposure to the cryptocurrency best known for enabling fast, low-cost cross-border payments. The fund intends to hold most of its assets directly in XRP, with the remainder in exchange-traded products backed by the token.
The fund quickly gathered momentum, surpassing US$275 million in assets under management before converting into a Regulated Investment Company structure in September to improve tax efficiency.
With DOJE and XRPR, REX-Osprey is broadening its reach and reinforcing its brand as a crypto ETF innovator. Both funds are structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which imposes stringent oversight on fund operations and investor protections.
The launches were met with an immediate surge in token activity.
Dogecoin jumped 5.77 percent to US$0.28 on Thursday (September 18), with daily trading volume climbing more than 44 percent to US$5.66 billion. XRP rose 3.05 percent to US$3.12, with its 24-hour volume up 75 percent to nearly US$7.8 billion.
Recent regulatory clarity has led to competition heating up in the US crypto ETF market. After years of regulatory hurdles, spot bitcoin ETFs opened the floodgates in early 2025, drawing billions in inflows.
