Gold Investing

Cosmic Clue: Magnetar Flares May Forge Gold, Platinum and Uranium in Deep Space

A recent study proposes a theory on how some of the universe's most valuable elements are produced.

Fiery nebula-like cloud in space, glowing with vibrant orange and blue hues.
suldev / Adobe Stock

A flash of high-energy radiation that rippled through space in December 2004 may have quietly rewritten part of the story for how the universe forges its heaviest elements — including gold, platinum and uranium.

In a breakthrough building on two decades of satellite data and cutting-edge theoretical modeling, a group of astrophysicists has proposed that rare flares from magnetars may be responsible for producing significant quantities of the universe’s r-process elements, long thought to arise primarily from supernovae or neutron star collisions.

“It’s a substantial leap in our understanding of heavy elements production,” said Brian Metzger, professor of physics at Columbia University and senior research scientist at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Astrophysics.

Keep reading...Show less
platinum investinguranium investinggold investingGold Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

<span>Precious Metals Outlook </span> Report

Precious Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Precious Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.