Tech Big News Roundup: TruTrace Technologies sings Zenabis to Cannabis Validation Testing Program; Graph Blockchain Secures Pilot Project with Ministry of Transportation; YDX Delivers New Project for McDonalds
Kevin Vanstone - June 28th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain
- TruTrace Technologies signs Zenabis to its Cannabis Validation Testing Program
- Powerbridge Technologies Introduces Blockchain Cross-Border Service
- Graph Blockchain Secures Pilot Project With Ministry of Transportation
- LiteLink Partners with SPARE in Virtual ATM Services
Cleantech
Security
- DATA 443 and N8 Secure Contract for Identity Governance Services
- Mist Systems Partners with Forescout in AI-Security Technology
- Rapid7 Introduces Cloud Configuration Assessment Solution
Emerging Tech
- Nokia Selects Rekor For License Plate Reader Systems
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Launches Automated Security Guard Technology
- Spacefy introduces new Production Financing Services
Fintech
Gaming
- Animoca Brands Acquires Gamma Innovations
- YDX Delivers New Project for McDonald’s
- YDX Opens Three New Arkave VR Arenas
