DATA 443 and N8 Secure Contract for Identity Governance Services

Data 443 Risk Mitigation, a cybersecurity subsidiary of Landstar (OTC Pink:LDSR) announced that it has secured a client with a market cap of US$1.8 billion on the NYSE. The contract was in partnership with N8 Identity, an identity governance company.

As quoted in the press release:

“For years identity governance was done manually or using legacy identity governance platforms that have outdated architectures with bolt-on components. These platforms are operated manually and required significant labor. They’re incomplete toolkits rather than comprehensive business solutions. With TheAccessHub, it is one click, scheduled and completed on time with 100 percent reportable accuracy,” stated Jay O’Donnell, CEO and founder of N8 Identity, Inc. Through this pilot, N8 and Data443 were able to help this new client realize impressive results including: Total number of users: 627

Total number of campaigns executed: 76

Total number of applications: 32

Number of invalid accesses remediated: 681 Total duration: 17 days

Time to value improvement: 2,600+ percent

(over the market leading identity governance platform)

Click here to read the full press release.